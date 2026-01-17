Okpebholo Sacks Two Aides Within 24 Hours 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Collins Aigbogun, Special Adviser on Youth Mobilisation to Edo Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been sacked.

Aigbogun is currently in police custody over his alleged role in the crisis that rocked the university community last weekend.

Okpebholo immediately approved the appointment of Christopher Udobor Iyase as a replacement.

Iyase replaces Aigbogun, whose sack comes amid investigations into the violent anti-kidnapping protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the former aide was arrested after the governor reportedly ordered a probe into the violence that erupted during the protest, which led to the destruction of property and disruption of public order.

‎

The removal of Aigbogun was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq.

‎

The statement described Iyase as a dedicated youth mobiliser with a strong passion for the well-being and welfare of young people across Edo State.

Also, on Thursday the governor removed Ms Tinyan Otuomagie as the Managing Director/CEO of New Edo Line Transport Services Limited.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Uwuilekhue Saturday Idehen, disclosed the sack of Otuomagie.

The governor, however, appointed Mr. Smart Aigbodion, the General Manager, Maintenance as the Acting Managing Director/CEO of the transport company, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.

The four paragraphs statement read in part: “The Edo State Government wishes to inform the general public that His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, has approved the termination of the appointment of Ms Tinyan Otuomagie as the Managing Director/CEO of New Edo Line Transport Services Ltd, with immediate effect.

“Following this development, the General Manager, Maintenance, Mr. Smart Aigbodion, has been appointed as Acting Managing Director/CEO of New Edo Line Transport Services Ltd, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.

“Furthermore, His Excellency has directed that Ms Tinyan Otuomagie be deployed to the Ministry of Information for other assignments as may be determined by the state government.

“This announcement takes immediate effect”, he said.