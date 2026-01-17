  • Saturday, 17th January, 2026

Northern Group Reviews Tinubu’s Performance, Commends Efforts on Security, Infrastructure

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano 

Northern Group, under the aegis of the Public Enlightenment Movement Project, has acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to addressing the current spate of security challenges facing the region. 

The group, under the leadership of Nuhu Abdullahi, reviewed the two-year performance of the present administration yesterday in Kano,  noting that the federal government’s efforts so far are a step in the right direction.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the programme, Abdullahi cited the example of once-dangerous highways, such as the Kaduna-Abuja Road, Binin-Gwari/Kaduna Road which are now safer for night travel due to the neutralisation of key terrorist leaders and improved security operations.

The group leader also praised the government’s infrastructure development initiatives, citing improvements in road networks, including the Adamawa-Fufore-Cameroon Road, the Minna-Kontagora Road, and the long-delayed Dikko Junction Road, now nearing completion, as well as the overhead bridge leading into Minna town.

He added that in the health sector, important interventions under President Tinubu are being showcased, including renewed federal support for the Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Teaching Hospital and the expansion of the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital in Yola. 

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to completing inherited infrastructure and strengthening national transportation networks is commendable.

“This phase continues to provide factual information on national developments and initiatives under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, helping citizens remain informed and engaged in the nation’s progress.

“In education, reforms such as the conversion of the Federal College of Education, Zaria, into the Federal University of Education, Zaria, alongside plans to establish the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, are strengthening skills-based and technical education,” Abdullahi stated.

