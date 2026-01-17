Nigeria’s ADSW 2026 Participation, A Boost to Climate Action, Says Onuigbo

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A leading Nigerian climate change advocate and former National Assembly member, Rt. Hon Sam Onuigbo, has described Nigeria’s participation in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) as a critical step towards advancing the country’s climate action agenda, strengthening international partnerships, and accelerating sustainable development.

Onuigbo, who was at the Abu Dhabi meeting, said the global event was of great significance, noting that the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, one of the world’s foremost sustainability platforms, provides Nigeria with a rare opportunity to align its national priorities with global climate solutions while attracting much-needed investment into green sectors of the economy.

According to the former lawmaker who sponsored Nigeria’s Climate Change Act of 2021, ADSW 2026 is not just another international conference for Nigeria but a strategic space where climate ambition meets real investment, innovation, and action.

He said: “Nigeria’s presence signals our readiness to transition to a greener economy while addressing energy poverty, unemployment, and climate vulnerability.

“Nigeria’s participation is boosted by the physical presence and address by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu both in 2025 and 2026. It is heartwarming that the President in his speech mentioned Nigeria’s readiness to partner with the rest of the world and even extended open invitation to them.

“Not only that, the President signalled Nigeria’s firm commitment to a green and inclusive transition, declaring that the country is aligning climate action with energy access, economic goal and social development.

“I want to commend Mr. President for announcing that Nigeria will co-host investopia with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Lagos in February as part of efforts to attract global investors and accelerate sustainable investment inflows into the country.”

Onuigbo, who currently represents the South-East geopolitical zone on the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), disclosed that Nigeria’s attendance will strengthen its influence in global climate and sustainability discussions.

He said: “As Africa’s most populous country and largest economy, Nigeria’s development choices have far-reaching implications for the continent. Participation at ADSW allows our country to clearly present its climate challenges ranging from flooding and desertification to energy access gaps while contributing African perspectives to global policy conversations.”

He emphasised the investment potential tied to the event. “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week attracts global financiers, development partners, and technology providers focused on renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, water security, and green infrastructure.

“Nigeria’s engagement creates direct pathways for funding solar and wind energy projects, waste-to-energy initiatives, andsustainable transport systems. At a time when Nigeria is pushing for energy transition that leaves no one behind, ADSW provides access to investors who are actively seeking bankable green projects in emerging markets and this can translate into jobs, improved power supply, and sustainable economic growths”

Giving more insight into what Nigeria stands to benefit, Onuigbo disclosed that Nigerian policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and youth delegates attending ADSW are expected to gain exposure to global best practices in clean technology, climate resilience, artificial intelligence, and sustainable urban development.

“These insights are vital for strengthening local institutions and improving policy implementation back home,” he said.

He further noted that Nigeria’s participation reinforces its commitment to meeting international climate obligations, including its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adding that active engagement at ADSWenhances Nigeria’s credibility and improves access to climate finance and technical support.

The Abia State- born advocate also stressed the importance of showcasing Nigerian innovation on a global stage.

“Nigeria has a growing community of climate-focused startups and innovators. ADSW gives them visibility, partnerships, and the chance to scale their solutions beyond our borders,” he said.

Onuigbo described Nigeria’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 as a message of hope and responsibility stressing “It tells the world that Nigeria is serious about sustainability and tells our young people that climate action is central to our future. This is a step in the right direction for a resilient and inclusive Nigeria.”