Nigeria-China Ties Deepen on Shared Interests, Respect, Says Tegbe

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relations with China, reflecting positively on the progress made in 2025.

This followed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Beijing in 2024.

The upgraded partnership has provided a stronger framework for cooperation, reinforcing Nigeria’s foreign policy posture of mutual respect, sovereignty, and adherence to international principles.

Director‑General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, Mr. Joseph Tegbe said the relationship is now more structured and results‑oriented, with clear benefits for both nations.

He stressed that the cooperation expanded significantly last year across priority sectors, including infrastructure development, trade and investment, industrial capacity building, technology exchange, and people‑to‑people relations.

According to Tegbe, these engagements have strengthened institutional linkages and created opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial outcomes.

He expressed confidence that the partnership will continue to mature, delivering enduring results and deepening Nigeria‑China ties in the years ahead.

“The relationship is anchored on mutual respect, shared interests, and Nigeria’s longstanding foreign policy posture of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity”, he said.

He stated that Nigeria has consistently upheld the One-China principle as the basis of its relations with the country, noting that this underscores the country’s adherence to established international principles.

Looking ahead, Tegbe stressed that Nigeria remains committed to consolidating and deepening the partnership in practical, results-oriented ways.

“Priority will continue to be placed on cooperation that directly supports Nigeria’s development objectives such as: economic diversification, infrastructure delivery, human capital development, technology transfer, and long-term sustainability,” he said.