Mobile Ministry Gives Succour to Orphans in Enugu, Encourages Them to Aim High, Trust in God

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





A religious organisation, the Mobile Ministry Incorporatedv(MMI), has advised orphans to cultivate self-belief and not regard their situation as hindrance to attaining their goals in life.



Founder of MMI, Engr. Chuka Nwokoro, gave the encouraging words when the organisation visited the Blessed Luigi Maria Monti Community in Enugu and extended a helping hand to the inmates of the formation home, making generous donations for their upkeep.



He said that the visit was in continuation of the organisation’s mission of helping the orphan and needy, and to celebrate the new year with the orphans and needy thereby making them feel loved and have a sense of belonging.



Nwokoro counselled the children never to lose hope in life and should always put their trust in God, adding that even in their quiet moments they should never ask why they do not have parents, because God is the greatest thing that happened to mankind.



“The love we have brought to you today is aimed at increasing your faith and restoring hope. You are already great kids, just remain focused, read your books and the sky will be your limit,” Nwokoro said.



He assured the children that they occupy a special place in the heart of MMI and the mission would not forget them, as better things would be coming to them from the organisation.



The MMI founder stated that what the world needed now was salvation and advised pastors to preach more on the salvation of man rather than dwelling on worthy things such as how to get rich quick.



The man of God disclosed that he was set to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the length and breath of Africa, saying that Africa must embrace God wholeheartedly.



In his remarks, Mr. Davis Everard from New York City, USA, said he came down with his friend, Chuka Nwokoro, to Enugu, Nigeria and what he had seen during the visit to the orphanage home was.



He lauded the MMI founder for his philanthropic activities, noting that Nwokoro’s passion for giving has restored hope, making dreams come through for orphans and the needy.



“You can have all but if you don’t give, you are nothing. The love MMI has brought to these children will remain indelible in their hearts,” Everard satd.



Another foreign visitor from the US, Tierra Collier also commended Engr. Nwokoro for his passion of giving and changing lives of the less-privileged in the society.



“What has happened is nice, good, powerful for the kids. To come and show them love on an auspicious occasion like this is what they will not forget,” she said.



Collier called on all those who have to always remember such children because “to show love is memorable”.



Earlier in her remarks, the Managing Director of MMI, Lady Delphine Chioma, said the organisation was established two years ago by the insight of their leader, Engr. Nwokoro whose vision is to bring the truth, shows unconditional love which will in turn increase faith and restore hope to God’s own people.



She explained that MMI is a mobile ministry where they pray and show love to mankind, adding that the ministry has continued to grow within and outside Nigeria.



The caretaker of the formation home, Brother David Dike said that Blessed Luigi Maria Monti Community, located at 26 Ishienu Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, is run by the Congregation of the Sons of the Immaculate Conception(CFIC).



He said that some of the children in the home were abandoned, while others were wandering the streets without hope before the congregation picked them at various locations.



According to him, the congregation did what it was required to do before bringing the children to the home to give them shelter and take care of them.



Dike expressed gratitude to MMI for remembering the children and coming up with the donation that would help in taking care of their needs. He noted that the visit and the word of God brought to the children would increase their faith and make them not to feel abandoned.