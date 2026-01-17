IGP’s Monitoring Unit Petitioned Over Professional Misconduct

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force has yet to publicly respond to petitions alleging professional misconduct involving personnel attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit, following complaints submitted by a Lagos-based businessman, Adeolu Oyinlola.

Oyinlola has written to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Police Service Commission (PSC), and the Presidency, requesting an investigation into the conduct of officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, headed by Akin Fakorede.

The petitions relate to the handling of a complaint earlier submitted by the businessman in a matter involving a former state governor.

According to the petitioner, the most recent petition, dated 14 January 2026, is a follow-up to an earlier complaint filed with the IGP on 4 February 2025 through his legal representatives, Emerald Attorney & Solicitors.

In the earlier petition, Oyinlola alleged that a vehicle transaction involving a Toyota Sequoia, valued at approximately $150,000, was improperly handled.

He stated that he later became dissatisfied with the police investigation into the matter and consequently opted to explore civil remedies, formally requesting certified copies of the investigation file.

The petitioner also stated in his correspondence that he had expressed concerns for his personal safety, which he said were connected to the dispute.

In a subsequent petition, Oyinlola called for a review of the conduct of personnel of the IGP Monitoring Unit during the investigation of his complaint.

He alleged that the investigation was compromised and that certain police procedures, including those relating to the handling of confidential information, were not properly observed.

Attempts to obtain comments from the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, regarding the status or outcome of the matter were unsuccessful, as messages sent via WhatsApp had not been responded to at the time of filing this report.

However, a source at the Police Service Commission indicated that the Commission has completed its review of the petition and forwarded its observations to the office of the Inspector General of Police for further action.

The source added that the Commission is awaiting the IGP’s response.

The matter has continued to attract public attention, particularly in light of the petitioner’s request for institutional review and accountability within the policing system.

It also remains unclear whether the Presidency has taken any action on the petition addressed to it.

The petitioner, however, expressed optimism that the relevant authorities would act within their statutory mandates to ensure transparency and accountability.

In his petition to the President, Oyinlola stated that he had submitted multiple complaints to the Inspector General of Police after what he described as the discovery of documents relating to his case, and that he subsequently wrote additional letters drawing attention to what he characterised as procedural concerns.

He urged the Presidency to encourage the Police Service Commission to exercise its oversight role in reviewing the circumstances surrounding the handling of the matter.