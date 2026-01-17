Ighalo Charges Super Eagles to Redeem Self Against Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 edition Golden Boot winner, Odion Ighalo has urged the Super Eagles to redeem themselves this evening when they take on record champions Egypt in the third place playoff of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles will not be contesting the Afcon 2025 final after a heartbreaking 4-2 shootout loss to hosts Morocco in Wednesday night’s semifinal in Rabat.

It was a disappointing loss as the Super Eagles were hailed as the best team at the 2025 Afcon after five consecutive wins in the group stage and knockout rounds.

Ighalo featured in the third-place playoff at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, netting the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Tunisia.

Speaking after the loss to Morocco, the former Manchester United striker said the Super Eagles have a chance to make amends after the shootout defeat and should give the fans something to celebrate.

“This team has a chance to fight for bronze. I was there in 2019, I was sad against Algeria in the semifinal, but it is what it is,” Ighalo said on SuperSport.

“Egypt will want to redeem themselves to get something back home, so I want Nigeria to go all out in that game to try to win and get something back home.

“I believe Nigeria will do well in that game and try to win because they don’t have anything to appease the fans back home. They are not going to the World Cup, now they are not playing the final, so they only have this chance now to redeem themselves.”

Eric Chelle will welcome back his influential captain, Wilfred Ndidi, who missed the semifinal against Morocco due to suspension, while key central defender Calvin Bassey has been ruled out of the third-place playoff with Egypt.