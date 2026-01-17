Gov Yahaya Flags-off APC E-Registration, Revalidates Membership

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has formally launched the All Progressives Congress (APC) digital membership registration and revalidation in the state, expressing confidence that the excercise will further strengthen the party’s dominance and position it for sustained electoral success.

The governor launched the exercise shortly after revalidating his own membership at the state party secretariat yesterday, where he was registered by the APC Registration Agent of his Jekadafari Ward, Ukasha Hussaini, in the presence of the Ward Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Dan Gombe and other officials.

He described the digital registration and revalidation exercise as a landmark innovation that will accurately capture and reflect the true numerical strength of the APC across the country.

Governor Yahaya commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national leadership of the APC for introducing the e-registration system, noting that the inclusion of National Identity Numbers, Voter Cards and APC membership cards as key requirements is critical to ensuring credibility, transparency and the mobilisation of genuine party faithful.

He called on APC members and supporters across Gombe State to actively participate in the exercise and seize the opportunity to obtain digital certification as bona fide members of the party.

The governor assured that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to guarantee a seamless, hitch-free and inclusive process throughout the state.

Reiterating the APC’s commitment to the aspirations of the people, Governor Yahaya stressed that the party remains firmly focused on delivering good governance and sustainable development.

He noted that under the APC platform, his administration has recorded significant achievements, transforming the socio-economic and infrastructural landscape of Gombe State.

“The guiding principle of our APC administration is to improve conditions beyond what we inherited. Anyone who harbours doubts about this commitment only needs to look back and reflect on the state of affairs in Gombe State as we met it about seven years ago to appreciate how far we have come,” the Governor said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya acknowledged that the successes recorded so far would not have been possible without the support and encouragement of the APC and the people of Gombe State.

He described the party as rock-solid and deeply rooted in the state’s political scene, assuring that as leader of the party in the state, he will continue to provide purposeful leadership towards achieving even greater electoral victories.

He added that the digital membership registration and revalidation exercise would further consolidate the APC’s capacity to contest and win elections at all levels.

The governor also issued a stern warning to individuals within the party bent on creating disunity, stressing that the APC leadership would not hesitate to apply disciplinary measures against anyone found undermining the unity and stability of the party in the state.

Earlier, the Gombe State APC Chairman, Mr. Nitte Amangal, explained that the digital membership registration and revalidation exercise is aimed at strengthening the party’s numerical base and enhancing its organizational efficiency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He noted that the governor’s participation in the exercise formally signalled its commencement across the state and urged party members at all levels to actively engage in the process.