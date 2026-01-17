Eric Chelle and the Future of Super Eagles

EDGY OPTIMIST BY Obinna Chima

Following the Super Eagles’ loss to Morocco in the semi-final of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), decided by penalties after a tense 120 minutes that ended goalless in Rabat, questions have begun to emerge about the team’s direction, leadership, and prospects under its head coach, Eric Sekou Chelle.

Morocco, seeking their first continental title in 50 ⁠years, will face 2021 winners Senegal in tomorrow’s decider in Rabat, while the Super Eagles take on Egypt in the third-place playoff today.

Chelle, a Franco-Malian, was appointed head coach of Nigeria’s senior soccer team in January 2025, on a two-year contract.

Born in 1977, the decision by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the country’s football governing body, to appoint him divided opinion as it was greeted with outrage in some quarters, while others embraced it with cautious optimism.

Chelle boasts a unique blend of footballing influences, with ties to France, the Ivory Coast, and Mali. His playing days set the foundation for a coaching career that began in the competitive environment of French football. The tactician cut his teeth at French clubs, US Boulogne and FC Martigues, before stepping onto the international stage.

In 2023, he guided Mali during the AFCON held in Côte d’Ivoire, leading them to a commendable quarter-final finish. His ability to elevate teams quickly earned him recognition, culminating in a stint with Algerian club MC Oran before his current role with Nigeria.

Known for his adaptability and attacking mindset, Chelle’s mission when he was appointed was to harness Nigeria’s star-studded roster and guide them to AFCON glory.

Before his appointment, the Super Eagles were without a substantive head coach for seven months. This was as a result of the resignation of Finidi George in July 2024, after a tragic four-game stint that produced one win, two defeats, and a draw. Jose Peseiro, whom George took over from, also didn’t do better as he failed to meet the expectations of soccer-loving Nigerians and football administrators. Although Austin Eguavoen came in as acting coach, the country continued to search for a long-term solution capable of restoring stability, consistency, and confidence in the Super Eagles.

That was why disbelief ensued when Chelle’s name appeared as the head coach of Super Eagles last January, because he was not well-known. Unfortunately, even though there was a visible improvement in their performance after his appointment, the country’s senior men’s football team was unable to secure a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As expected, there were calls for Chelle’s sack.

Yet, beyond the anguish of not defeating Morocco in the ongoing AFCON, the tournament has offered compelling evidence of Chelle’s growing influence on the team. Despite the country’s semifinal defeat, his ability to mold a disciplined, tactically sound, and formidable side was clearly evident in all the matches they played, suggesting that the foundations for a stronger Super Eagles team has been firmly laid. A lot of Nigerians appreciated the improvement in the team as they treated their fans to the entertainment and attacking football the Eagles are known for.

The fact remains that not many managers can come in and have the same impact Chelle has had with the Super Eagles, considering the manner in which he was employed.

Before the AFCON, the Super Eagles head coach had expressed concern about his fate with the team, saying, “Since I took this job, every time my life with this team is maybe after this game, it is finished.”

But after Wednesday’s match, the 48-year-old tactician expressed willingness to continue in his role, saying he remains committed to the project of rebuilding and strengthening the Super Eagles.

Reacting to questions about his position after the loss to Morocco, Chelle explained that his fate is not in his own hands and would be determined by the NFF. According to him, he is prepared to carry on with the job if given the opportunity.

“My future, I don’t know for now. I am the coach of Nigeria at this moment, but it depends on whether the NFF wants me to continue or not,” he had said after the game with Morocco.

“The tournament is not over yet. After the AFCON, I will meet with the NFF, and we will decide the next step.”

The above remarks underscore the need for the NFF to give Chelle the institutional backing required to consolidate the progress made and ensure the Super Eagles’ continuous growth and stability, rather than resetting the team yet again.

It is unfortunate that the same Nigerians who are so impatient with national team coaches when they don’t meet their expectations, when it comes to politicians and elected officers who perform woefully, we are patient and have been re-electing some of them, especially lawmakers since 1999. Rather than interrogate structural issues, which include player development, perennial issues of unpaid bonuses and allowances, domestic league collapse, football administration, and long-term technical planning, we reduce everything to the coach.

Nigeria must borrow a leaf from Morocco, whose head coach, Walid Regragui has been on the job since August 2022. Among several other achievements, Regragui took the team to the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar same year he was appointed. Because of the number of years he has been in charge, he has made remarkable impact on the team, brought discipline, stability, continuity and has introduced a winning mentality in the team. He has implemented an effective tactical system which allows the players to fully understand and execute his game plan.

Therefore, I am urging the NFF not to entertain any advice to sack the Super Eagles coach as retaining him on the job offers the team a rare opportunity to build on visible improvements, instill sustained discipline, and deepen tactical identity without another disruption. He should also be tasked with rebuilding another national team purely made up of players from the local league.

In a football system long plagued by instability, continuity under Chelle clearly may prove the most responsible path to long-term progress and restored national pride.