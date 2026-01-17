Egypt Coach Plays Mind Game, Says Nigeria Should Be AFCON Finalist

Egypt Coach, Hossam Hassan has revealed that the Super Eagles came just a step away from reaching the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Eric Chelle’s side will now face Egypt in today’s third-place playoff, following a dramatic 4-2 defeat to Morocco in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.

Atlas Lions goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as the hero, saving attempts from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi. Earlier, Nigeria had met Egypt in a friendly ahead of the tournament in Morocco, losing 2-1.

However, Chelle opted against fielding his preferred starting lineup, giving Stanley Nwabali, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Frank Onyeka starting roles, while Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, and Ademola Lookman came on as second half substitutes.

Ahead of their bronze medal showdown, Egypt manager Hossam Hassan warned of Nigeria’s strength, noting that the West African side were on the verge of progressing to the final, only to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Morocco.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hossam Hassan told reporters: “We’ll be facing a formidable opponent Nigera. We played a friendly with Nigeria before leaving Cairo, it was also a good preparatory game. “We are training for the game against Nigeria. We are going to close against Nigeria and started against them. They are a great squad that made it to the semifinals, the last four. “They could have made it to the final but things happened otherwise. We are satisfied; we are going to put up a good fight tomorrow. Hopefully, we will win this bronze medal.”

The Super Eagles have a perfect record in Africa Cup of Nations third-place matches, having won all seven they have contested for.