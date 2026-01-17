COAS Seeks Stronger Strategic Engagement with US Military to Tackle Insecurity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for a strengthening of strategic cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the United States Army as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s increasingly complex security challenges.

The Army Chief made the call while receiving the United States Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Lieutenant Colonel Semira Moore, during a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.



In a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, Lieutenant General Shaibu praised the United States Government for its long-standing partnership and sustained support for the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the collaboration has played a significant role in enhancing professionalism, institutional capacity and operational effectiveness within the force.



The COAS highlighted the impact of US military training and education on the Nigerian Army, revealing that several senior officers, including himself, are alumni of prestigious professional military institutions in the United States.

According to him, this reflects the depth and enduring value of the bilateral military relationship between both countries.

He further stressed the Nigerian Army’s readiness to draw from the extensive experience of the US Army in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations.



He called for broader areas of engagement aimed at strengthening doctrine development, operational planning, strategic capability and institutional growth.

The COAS emphasised that such international military partnerships remain critical to complementing Nigeria’s internal security framework and advancing lasting peace and stability.

In her remarks, Lieutenant Colonel Moore expressed appreciation for the cordial and mutually beneficial relationship between the two armies.



She reaffirmed her commitment to deepening existing ties and exploring additional areas of cooperation, particularly in capacity building, intelligence sharing and joint operational planning.

The US Defence Attaché also underscored her country’s continued support for the Nigerian Army in key non-kinetic areas, including humanitarian assistance and troop welfare initiatives, which she described as vital to sustaining morale and enhancing operational effectiveness in the field.



The engagement reaffirmed the shared resolve of both armies to sustain and expand their partnership, anchored on a common vision of enhanced security, professionalism and operational readiness.

In a related development, the COAS also commended the Government of the Swiss Confederation for its sustained support and strategic partnership with the Nigerian Army, particularly in the areas of humanitarian assistance, peace-building and conflict prevention.



Lieutenant General Shaibu gave the commendation while receiving the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Felix Egloff, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Mr. Florent Geel.

Ambassador Egloff highlighted the longstanding diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Nigeria and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to promoting peace, regional stability and institutional cooperation.

He noted that Switzerland, globally recognised for its neutrality, diplomacy and peace mediation, remains keen on strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

The envoy explained that while Switzerland is not a kinetic military power, it has distinguished itself through non-kinetic security interventions.

In this regard, he assured the COAS of Switzerland’s continued cooperation with Nigerian security agencies in humanitarian assistance, dialogue facilitation, capacity building and conflict-prevention initiatives.

Responding, the COAS described Switzerland as a global leader in peace promotion and humanitarian diplomacy.

He recalled the pivotal role played by the Swiss Government in facilitating negotiations that led to the release of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2016, noting that such international collaboration remains vital to confidence-building efforts, including the recent rescue of more than 300 kidnapped victims across the country.

Shaibu further commended the Swiss Government for its tangible support to the Nigerian Army, particularly the provision of mobile medical clinics, which he said have significantly improved frontline medical care by ensuring prompt and lifesaving treatment for wounded personnel before evacuation to military reference hospitals.

The COAS assured the Swiss envoy of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, adherence to international best practices and respect for fundamental human rights in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities, emphasising the continued importance of international partnerships in strengthening Nigeria’s internal security architecture.