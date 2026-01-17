Anthony Joshua Returns to Gym After Fatal Car Crash

For the first time since the December 29 car crash in Nigeria that caused the death of two of his close friends, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym.



Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the accident near Lagos, Nigeria, and later paid tribute on social media to his fallen friends, strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and trainer Latif Ayodele.



On a video on the social media platform Snapchat, Joshua was shown exercising, riding a stationary bike and hitting pads as he works toward resuming his boxing career.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports on Wednesday he believes Joshua will eventually return to the ring following the tragedy, on his own time.

“He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he decides on his future,” Reuters quoted Hearn to have said.

“I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.”