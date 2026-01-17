  • Saturday, 17th January, 2026

Anthony Joshua Returns to Gym After Fatal Car Crash

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

For the first time since the December 29 car crash in Nigeria that caused the death of two of his close friends, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym.


Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries in the accident near Lagos, Nigeria, and later paid tribute on social media to his fallen friends, strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and trainer Latif Ayodele.


On a video on the social media platform Snapchat, Joshua was shown exercising, riding a stationary bike and hitting pads as he works toward resuming his boxing career.
Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports on Wednesday he believes Joshua will eventually return to the ring following the tragedy, on his own time.
“He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he decides on his future,” Reuters quoted Hearn to have said.

“I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.