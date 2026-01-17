Air France Marks 80 Years in Nigeria With Historic Exhibition In Lagos

Yinka Olatunbosun

Air France, in partnership with Alliance Française, has unveiled a special exhibition in Lagos to celebrate its 80 years of continuous operations in Nigeria, marking one of the airline’s longest-standing relationships in Africa.

The exhibition, which was officially opened on Friday, January 16, 2026, is being held at the Alliance Française Lagos, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, and will run until February 7, 2026. Titled “Bridging Cultures – The Nigerian-French Connection,” the exhibition chronicles eight decades of aviation history, cultural exchange, and economic partnership between France and Nigeria.

Featuring rare iconographic materials and memorabilia dating back to 1933, when Air France was founded, the exhibition traces the airline’s evolution from its early years to the present day. Visitors are taken through the transformation of Air France crew uniforms, from the Barman white uniform of 1938 to today’s modern designs, as well as the technological progress of aircraft, from the DC-4s to the state-of-the-art Airbus A350.

Air France began operations in Nigeria on July 20, 1946, with its historic Paris–Lagos inaugural flight, a milestone that laid the foundation for decades of sustained engagement between the two countries.

The event attracted captains of industry, aviation stakeholders, diplomats, and government officials, including Captain Chris Najomo, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Comptroller Chidi Nwokorie.

Speaking at the opening, Mr. Laurent Favier, Consul General of France in Lagos, described the Air France–Nigeria relationship as an “oak wedding,” symbolising strength, resilience, and longevity.

“Like any married couple, Air France and Nigeria are celebrating an oak wedding. The oak represents resistance and stability. Despite challenges over the years, this union has continued to shine,” he said, while applauding Air France’s long-standing contribution to Nigeria’s economy, infrastructure, innovation, and people.

Favier noted that Air France has remained a reliable partner even in difficult times, adding that the airline’s history is deeply linked with civilisation, technical innovation, and cultural diplomacy.

“Air France delivers the best of France to the world; elegance, haute couture, gastronomy, renowned designers, and hospitality. It has been spreading French excellence across the globe since 1933 and continues to act as an ambassador of French culture,” he said.

Explaining the choice of venue, the Consul General said Alliance Française represents a strong symbol of Franco-Nigerian cultural relations, making it an ideal location for the exhibition. He also highlighted Air France’s role in employment generation, increased flight operations, and economic growth in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Mr. Jean-Luc Mevellec, General Manager of Air France Nigeria, described the exhibition as a celebration of a deep-rooted partnership.

“This exhibition is a testament to our longstanding relationship with Nigeria. We are proud to share our journey and celebrate the cultural and economic ties that have connected our two countries for 80 years,” he said, reaffirming Air France’s commitment to investing in Nigeria’s aviation future.

Mevellec disclosed that Air France currently operates daily flights between Lagos and Paris Charles de Gaulle, as well as three weekly flights from Abuja to Paris, providing connections to over 200 destinations worldwide. He added that the airline has upgraded its services in Nigeria, including the renovation of its Lagos airport lounge, now comparable to its Los Angeles lounge in quality and service, as well as improvements to its ticketing offices in Lagos and Abuja.

The exhibition underscores Air France’s role in facilitating trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, while strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between France and Nigeria. Over the decades, the airline has partnered with Nigerian businesses, government agencies, and cultural institutions, supporting Nigeria’s position as a regional aviation hub.

In his remarks, Mr. Marc Brebant, Director of Alliance Française Lagos, congratulated Air France on its enduring presence in Nigeria, describing the exhibition as an exceptional project that beautifully showcases history, culture, and aviation excellence.

The opening ceremony featured a uniform parade, guided tours of the exhibition led by Stéphanie Spelle, and cocktails, offering guests a rich blend of French elegance and Nigerian spirit.