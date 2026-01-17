ADC Condemns Disruption of Its Activities in Borno, Seeks Police Investigation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the police to investigate yesterday’s disruption of the inauguration of the party’s transitional and membership registration committees in Borno.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, condemned the alleged disruption of what he called the party’s lawful activities, insisting that the programmes were duly authorised.

Abdullahi described the disruption as inconsistent with party values, urging the police and other security agencies to investigate the attack.

He said the inaugurations complied fully with the guidelines and authorisations issued by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), dismissing claims of irregularity in the conduct of the exercise.

Abdullahi condemned those engaging in violence to frustrate lawful exercises, maintaining that such actions violated the ADC constitution, values, democracy and political engagement.

He said that the party would not allow its affairs to be hijacked by persons without a mandate and those pursuing personal interests at the expense of ADC’s unity and stability.

The ADC spokesman urged law enforcement authorities to investigate the reported attacks thoroughly, identify perpetrators, prosecute offenders, and warned that political violence must never be normalised or excused.

While reaffirming the party’s commitment to peaceful organisation, internal democracy, and the rule of law, he said that ADC would deploy internal and legal measures to protect its members and processes nationwide.