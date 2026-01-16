Time to Rescue Nigeria from Grips of Slave Drivers, Odigie-Oyegun, ADC Leader, Says

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





A former governor of Edo State and prominent leader of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, has said the party was ready to free Nigeria from the grips of the present government that has turned its citizens into slaves.

According to the ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Nigeria has been under severe burden since independence, and it was time to get freed through the ADC.

Speaking during the official declaration of Dele Momodu, who formally joined ADC at the party secretariat in Benin-City, the Edo State capital, yesterday, Odigie-Oyegun charged all Nigerians to work together to redeem the country from the needless burden, adding that it needed principled minds like Chief Dele Momodu to make the difference.

“The people of this country have carried a burden since independence and the burden is getting too hard and we must all work together to redeem the country from the needless burden and we need principled minds like Chief Dele Momodu to make the difference

“Today, is unique in the history of the African Democratic Party because it marks a significant milestone in the party’s quest to reposition the Country Nigeria.

“Dele Momodu was part of the individuals in Nigeria who played a significant role in keeping the military out of Nigerian politics.

“Here we are today sitting side by side in another existential struggle because the life of this country is going to depend on everyone of us sitting down here today.

“It is not a campaign yet but we are warming up and gathering friends, we are gathering men of integrity, principled minds like Dele Momodu. He is not one of those politicians and for him to be joining us means so much for us as a party.

“As a media man, he policed politics and politicians but today he has decided to join us and I want to say that these are the kind of people this country needs.”

In his address, Momodu thanked the leadership of the party and promised not to take their trust and support for granted.

“Today, I’m standing before my leaders as I humbly reintegrate myself into the beautiful process of my state. People have asked me if I want to be the governor or a senator, but I tell them that I just want to promote the interest of our people

“My picking up the party card today is just the beginning of the journey and my mission is to join hands of fellowship with citizens of like minds to rescue, recover and reset Nigeria. Nigeria must be rescued from one party state and this journey must require the total commitment of majority of Nigerians who refused to be enslaved in their own country.”