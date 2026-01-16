Tanimu Rooting for Super Eagles to Win the AFCON 2025 Bronze

Super Eagles defender, Benjamin Tanimu, has charged the squad in Morocco for the AFCON 2025 not to be discouraged by the semifinal loss to hosts Atlas Lions on Wednesday night in Rabat.

‎After a grueling 120 minutes of topflight football, the Super Eagles lost 2-4 on penalty shootouts to Morocco.

‎Tanimu who currently plys his trade with Maghreb of Fez in Morocco’s Botola Pro League, urged the players to look beyond the loss and prepare for the third place clash against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Saturday.

‎”The boys gave their best but you know this is what football entails. Being a player, I think fatigue came in, you understand? And it was just hard luck for us. “I wouldn’t say anything about the referee now, because it’s football. Anything can happen. Besides, we lost in penalty shootouts. We did very well, but I would say luck was not on our side.

“I would not want my former Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie and the rest of the guys to come this far and leave Morocco empty handed. So they should gear up and go all out for the third place bronze medal,” he said.

‎Speaking about his none inclusion in the current squad playing in the 35th AFCON, Benjamin Tanimu commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the crop of players selected.

He also disclosed he was not in top shape during the selection process for the AFCON but said he would love to contribute his quota in the future if the opportunity presents itself.

‎”Everyone deserves to come to the national team. I’ve been there.

‎In 2023, I played for the Under-23 (Olympic team). When I got the call-up, it was kind of a dream because, again, like I said, everybody wants to represent their country. Even those doing Taekwondo, Athletics, they all want to represent their country. So me getting the call-up to the U23 was a big one.

‎”Eventually, I got the Super Eagles call-up after I left Nigeria, so it was a very good one for me. It’s just more opportunities. When you get the opportunity, you have to use it,” the 23-year-old defender revealed.

‎The former Bendel Insurance defender, Tanimu, also used the opportunity to call on the handlers of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to work tirelessly and purposefully to ensure that the league management covers all lacuna in comparison with other African leagues most especially the Moroccan Botola Pro League.

‎”The Morocco league is compared to leagues in Europe, so it’s a very good league. We don’t have enough sponsorship in the Nigerian league. We have stadiums but lack adequate maintenance of the facilities. The margin in comparison with the Moroccan league is very long.

“‎Nigerian league has to improve on the players’ welfare. Here (Botola Pro) they pay like some European clubs. Hakim Ziyech, who played in Chelsea, Ajax and Galatasaray is currently playing in Morocco. We also need to improve on the television broadcast so the whole country can see our league,” concludes Tanimu.