SAHCO Scales Operations with New Equipment, Training

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has acquired new equipment, engaged in training of personnel and also strengthened airline partnerships.

In a statement, Head of Corporate Communications at SAHCO, Mrs. Vanessa Uansohia, said the equipment were eco-friendly and would further enhance the company’s capacity for efficient and effective service delivery to numerous airlines on international and domestic routes.

“In line with its sustainability agenda, SAHCO has commenced the replacement of ageing equipment with eco-friendly ones and would continue while maintaining full environmental and sustainability compliance across all facilities”, the statement said.

Equipment and manpower are interwoven, hence the renewal of the company’s Training School Authorization and expansion of the school offering a wide bouquet of courses in line with global best practices.

According to SAHCO, the year 2025 was robust in all facets of the company operations as it welcomes on-board new airlines including Ethiopian Airlines, Air Tanzania, Air Algerie, ValueJet Airlines, United Nigeria Airlines, Pioneer Airlines, Binani Airlines, ExeJet, Enugu Air and Air Peace.

