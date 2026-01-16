Olam Agri in Nigeria Recognised as Top Employer 2026 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Olam Agri has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2026 in Nigeria for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming the company’s sustained commitment to building a high-performing workplace driven by data-led people strategies, independent validation, and practices that enhance business performance, employee engagement, and growth.

The Top Employers Institute also recognised Olam Agri as a Top Employer across the African continent for the sixth consecutive year, with certifications in nine other countries including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Australia, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. The recognition underscores Olam Agri’s position as an employer of choice, where employees are empowered to build meaningful careers within a purpose-driven organisation that values performance, inclusion, collaboration, and long-term impact.

Active in 131 countries and regions, Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking, and advisory. Its programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Speaking on the significance of the consecutive recognitions, Jaideep Biswas, Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Human Resources, Olam Agri, said, “To have secured the Top Employer Certification for the sixth consecutive year reinforces our focus and intentionality on building and maintaining an engaged, inspired and satisfied workforce. Our team is our greatest asset, and we continuously deploy cross-cutting programmes to ensure excellence and shared learning.”

Anil Nair, Olam Agri in Nigeria Country Head, said the recognition reflects the company’s focus on people alongside its global mission. “As we strive to ensure a food-secure world, we also ensure our world-class workforce finds fulfilment in their roles. Thanks to our human resource department leaders’ inputs, we keep recording positive employee sentiment and high retention rates. The sixth consecutive Top Employer certification will spur us to do more to maintain a well-equipped and inspired workforce as the world of work transforms,” he said.

Olam Agri said it remains committed to building an inspiring and high-performing organisation where passionate employees drive business growth, contribute to a sustainable future, and build fulfilling careers. This commitment is anchored on a culture of excellence that encourages collaboration and teamwork, rewards meritocracy and entrepreneurial spirit, and promotes a diverse and inclusive workplace built on trust and autonomy. The company noted that easy access to senior leadership empowers employees, reduces bureaucratic hurdles, and supports agile decision-making.

The organisation also highlighted its purpose-driven workplace, with sustainability at its core, enabling it to contribute to global food security, improve access to better nutrition, enhance community livelihoods, and address climate change. In addition, Olam Agri said its global footprint offers employees opportunities to take on challenging assignments that broaden experience and support career aspirations, while ensuring employees feel valued, recognised, and supported to reach their full potential.

Top Employers Institute Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Seligman, said the certification reflects Olam Agri’s commitment to excellence in people practices. “Achieving a Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Olam Agri’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise Olam Agri for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work,” he said.

About Olam Agri

Olam Agri is a market-leading, differentiated food, feed, and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities, and deep understanding of market needs built over 35 years. With a strong presence in high-growth emerging markets and products spanning grains and oilseeds, wheat milling and pasta, rice, edible oils, specialty grains and seeds, animal feed and protein, cotton, wood products, rubber, sugar and bioenergy, and risk management solutions, Olam Agri plays a central role in global food and agri-trade flows. The company handled 45.1 million metric tonnes in volume in 2024 and focuses on transforming food, feed, and fibre for a more sustainable future. Olam Agri Holdings Limited is a 64.6 per cent owned subsidiary of Olam Group, while 35.4 per cent is owned by SALIC International Investment Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Company.

Olam Group is a leading food and agri-business supplying food, ingredients, feed, and fibre to 22,000 customers worldwide. Its value chain spans more than 60 countries, covering farming, processing, and distribution operations, supported by a global network of farmers. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, Olam Group ranks among the top 30 largest primary listed companies by market capitalisation on SGX-ST.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. Through the Top Employers Programme, organisations are certified based on the results of the HR Best Practices Survey covering six HR domains and 20 topics. In 2025, nearly 2,500 organisations were certified across 131 countries and regions, positively impacting more than 14 million employees globally.