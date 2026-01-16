Ohanaeze President Proud of Super Eagles Feats in Morocco 

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta – Mbata, believes the Super Eagles deserve a pat on the back even if they were unable to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations grand finale.

Azuta – Mbata said : “I am so proud of the team. This is soccer. You do not win it all. Even the best teams lose games. And do not forget that playing against the host nation comes with a huge burden.”

He pointed out the historical challenge confronting the Eagles anytime they played North African hosts in the championships.

“History has a way of repeating itself. The Eagles have never beaten North African hosts in a Nations Cup tournament. It began with the double defeat to Algeria in 1990 and continued with Tunisia in 2004. Now, it is Morocco.

“The loss to the Red Atlas Lions reminds me of Tunisia 2004 when Nigeria lost to the hosts in the semifinals through penalty kicks. We should just move on,” the President General added.

He recalled that on the way to Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 1980, the then Green Eagles defeated the Red Atlas Lions in the Lagos semifinals.