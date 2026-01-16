Norrenberger:  2026 Investment Environment Calls for Selective Investment,  Diversification

Oriarehu Bony

Analysts at Norrenberger have expressed that the investment environment in 2026 calls for selectivity, forward-looking positioning, and active diversification.

The analysts stressed that the market in the new year is transitioning from peak tightening to normalization, as opportunities will increasingly favour investors who anticipate, rather than react to, policy and market inflection points.

Norrenberger in a report titled, “Where To Invest 2026”, explained that the fixed income market is projected to move from peak yield to capital appreciation in 2026.

“While nominal yields remain attractive, the era of peak rates is likely behind us. As inflation continues to cool and policy rates trend lower, longer-dated fixed income instruments should benefit from both carry and capital gains.

“Our recommendation is to remain invested across the yield curve, with an increased bias toward medium-to-long tenor bonds to lock in real yields and participate in price appreciation as rates decline further,” the firm explained.

The analysts stated that Norrenberger fixed income funds are positioned to actively manage duration and optimize returns through this transition.

“For liquidity-focused investors, the Norrenberger Money Market Fund and Classic Investment Products continue to offer competitive risk-adjusted yields while preserving capital,” the firm added.

On the equity market, Norrenberger noted that, “After several strong years, equity returns in 2026 are expected to be more earnings- driven and selective rather than broad-based. “Companies with strong balance sheets, pricing power, and exposure to structural growth themes will stand out.”

Looking ahead, Norrenberger stated that it projected 2026 to be a year of gradual normalization rather than dramatic shifts.