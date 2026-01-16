NIPR Backs Tinubu’s US Lobbying Plan, Says It’s Legitimate PR, Not Crime

* As TY Danjuma urges youths to embrace Prof. Baikie’s integrity, selfless service

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to engage lobbying services in the United States, insisting that the move is a legitimate public relations strategy aimed at correcting negative global perceptions of Nigeria and not a criminal or illicit undertaking.

The NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, made the clarification at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, during the official presentation of the First Nigeria Reputation Perception Index (NRPI) Report 2025, amid sustained criticism of the Tinubu administration’s approval of a $9 million contract for lobbying activities in the US.

Opposition parties and civil society organisations have faulted the expenditure, describing it as misplaced at a time when Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship, rising inflation and worsening insecurity.

However, Neliaku argued that lobbying is a globally recognised component of professional public relations practice and should not be misconstrued as an unlawful act.

“Many are asking why we should hire lobbyists. Lobbying is a public relations function. So it is not a criminal thing to do,” he said.

“But the important thing is that those we are hiring to lobby for us will soon be coming here from 126 countries for the World Public Relations Forum 2026, and that is the greatest lobby we can do,” he added.

According to him, Nigeria stands to gain more from direct engagement, exposure and first-hand experience than from conventional image management campaigns abroad, stressing that visitors who interact with the country and its people often leave with impressions that sharply contrast elite-driven international narratives.

Neliaku said global perceptions of Nigeria were largely shaped by elite opinions amplified through international media, rather than the everyday realities experienced by ordinary citizens across the country.

“This is because by the time they are returning, they will be going back with a broad impression of what they have seen,” he explained.

“Reputation is governed by the elite, while realities are controlled by ordinary people.

“So while ordinary people are happy with Nigerians, saying your country is wonderful and blessed, the elite that have access to the media will continue to paint a picture of a programmed nation.”

He said this disconnect partly accounted for Nigeria’s unfavourable classification in some global indices, including being designated a Country of Particular Concern in certain international assessments.

The NIPR president maintained that Nigeria’s greatest strength lies in its people, both at home and in the diaspora, lamenting that the country had failed to adequately convert its vast human capital into economic and reputational value.

According to him, “When you are painted as a Country of Particular Concern, understand where it is coming from. The greatest asset of Nigeria is its people.

“That we have not been able to convert this asset into capital is a different thing entirely.”

Also speaking at the event, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, described national reputation as a strategic asset in an increasingly interconnected global environment, rather than a matter of sentiment or propaganda.

Barau commended the development of a data-driven framework for assessing Nigeria’s image across critical sectors, noting that such independent reports were crucial for effective lawmaking and oversight by the National Assembly.

He said: “In today’s interconnected world, national reputation is no longer a matter of sentiment or propaganda; it is a strategic asset.

“It is therefore both timely and commendable that Nigeria has taken this bold step to systematically assess how it is perceived across key dimensions such as governance, economy, security, institutions, culture, innovation and social trust.”

He added that credible data and independent insights were essential for legislators to discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

“The National Assembly, as the custodian of the people’s mandate, requires credible data and independent insights to effectively discharge its core responsibilities of lawmaking, oversight and representation,” Barau said.

“Evidence-based reports such as this empower legislators to draft responsive laws, strengthen institutional frameworks and demand accountability where it matters most.”

However, the ranking senator cautioned that reputation must be rooted in lived realities, stressing that no amount of image management could substitute for good governance, integrity and consistent public policies.

He said: “Reputation is ultimately built from lived realities. It is shaped by the quality of leadership, the integrity of institutions, the consistency of public policies and the everyday experiences of citizens.”

He pledged the support of the National Assembly for reforms that promote transparency, national unity and social justice.

However, the President of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria, Ambassador Joe Keshi, warned against conflating public relations with propaganda, noting that Nigeria’s global image had suffered significant decline over the years.

Drawing from personal experience, Keshi likened national reputation to family values that must be consciously protected and nurtured.

“There is a difference between public relations and propaganda,” he said. “Nigeria’s global reputation image is on the decline.

“As a young rascal growing up in Ibadan, our parents used to warn us against spoiling their good names. They valued themselves and believed they had a reputation to protect.”

Meanwhile, a former Chief of Army Staff and elder statesman, Lt. General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), had led prominent Nigerians in Abuja to honour the late Professor David Adamu Baikie, describing him as a towering moral compass whose life exemplified integrity, humility and selfless service to Nigeria and the African continent.

Speaking as chairman of the occasion at a special tribute ceremony, Danjuma said Professor Baikie’s life and career offered enduring lessons for Nigerians, particularly the youth, at a time when the nation yearns for ethical leadership and character-driven service.

Danjuma said: “We gather here tonight to honour the life and legacy of a giant in Nigerian education. Professor David Adamu Baikie was a source of inspiration whose life demonstrated the power of selfless service, integrity and character building.”

Professor Baikie, who died on December 12, 2025, at the age of 94, was one of Nigeria’s most accomplished educationists, having served as vice-chancellor of three universities.

They are the University of Benin, the University of Lesotho in Southern Africa, and Nasarawa State University.

His academic journey spanned more than six decades, beginning as a pupil teacher in Wusasa in 1952 and rising to the highest levels of university administration.

Danjuma noted that Baikie’s leadership qualities were second to none, stressing that his honesty, dedication to excellence and humility distinguished him in every institution he served.

According to him, the late professor left behind an enduring legacy that transcends offices and titles.

Danjuma said: “He served Nigeria and Africa with uncommon devotion. Tonight, we honour him not only for what he achieved, but for who he was, a man whose life was marked by unwavering dedication to excellence and an enduring commitment to lifting others.”

He urged Nigerians to reflect on Baikie’s life not with sorrow, but with gratitude, noting that the tributes were meant to inspire a new generation to embrace values that build strong institutions and nations.

