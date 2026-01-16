Nigerian Navy, NIMASA to Deepen Partnership on Hydrography, Wreck Removal

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Navy has called for increased collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in the area of hydrography to sustain improved safety of navigation in Nigerian waters.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command (FOC-WNC), Rear Admiral Abdullahi Mustapha, made this call during a familiarisation visit to NIMASA, where he also acknowledged the gains recorded from NIMASA’s longstanding partnership with the Nigerian Navy.

Mustapha noted, “The longstanding and unwavering partnership NIMASA has maintained with the Nigerian Navy has culminated in the current tranquility being witnessed within the Nigerian maritime domain, and it is a clear testament to the strength of this partnership.”

He further stated that enhanced information sharing through the integration of NIMASA’s C4i Centre with the Navy’s Falcon Eye system would significantly improve security within the nation’s maritime domain.

Speaking further, Mustapha said: “I would like to use this opportunity to commend NIMASA for providing and maintaining platforms under the Deep Blue Project, which are operated by the Nigerian Navy. This has greatly enhanced our operations.”

He added that the two newly acquired hydrographic vessels, with the capability to identify the exact location and size of wrecks, would significantly enhance NIMASA’s operations in wreck removal.

According to him, “Utilising advanced vessels such as NNS Lana and NNS Ochuzor has undoubtedly contributed to improved safety standards within the maritime sector. It is therefore important that we jointly sustain these standards through deeper collaboration with NIMASA.”

In his response, the Director General/CEO NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, described the improved security in Nigeria’s territorial waters as the backbone of President Bola Tinubu administration’s economic diversification policy.

According to him, “the maritime sector is at the forefront of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as well as the Federal Government’s economic diversification policy and it is our shared obligation (NIMASA and the Navy) to deliver a safe and secure maritime space for maritime activities to thrive. Accordingly, achieving optimum security levels in our maritime area is the backbone of these aims and is what gives shipping companies the confidence to invest in the sector.”

He also acknowledged the support of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, noting that his unwavering commitment to the development of the Blue Economy sector has continued to yield results.