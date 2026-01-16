MMA2 Records Success, Introduces Slot System for 2026

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, has said it recorded a highly successful year-end operational period in 2025.

It further said the development underscored the terminal’s resilience, operational flexibility and strong collaboration with airline partners, ground handling companies, and other critical service providers during the peak festive travel season.

According to the company, throughout the high-traffic end-of-year period, MMA2 worked closely with its airline partners and key service providers, including ground handling companies, to deliver seamless and efficient operations, with passenger comfort, safety, and service continuity remaining top priorities. To support uninterrupted flight operations, the terminal provided extended operational coverage, remaining open beyond its scheduled shutdown periods on several occasions to accommodate late-night and delayed flights. These extensions were implemented alongside routine and essential daily maintenance activities, which continued without compromise to ensure the highest standards of safety, infrastructure integrity, and operational efficiency.

Speaking on operational outcomes from the year-end period and improvement plans for the new year, Head of Aeronautics & Cargo Services and acting Chief Operating Officer, Remi Jibodu, stated that insights gained during the peak season would directly inform key efficiency-enhancing initiatives in 2026.

“The year-end peak period highlighted the importance of structured coordination among all stakeholders operating within the terminal environment,” Jibodu said.