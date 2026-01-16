Lagos Unveils Traffic Diversion Plan for Mazamaza Bridge Works

The Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan ahead of maintenance works on the expansion joints and bridge elements of Mazamaza Bridge along the Lagos–Badagry carriageway.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the traffic plan in a statement on Friday.

Osiyemi said the maintenance work, which would be on both the service lane and toll lane (both inbound and outbound), would commence from Monday, January 19 to Thursday, May 28 (18 weeks).

Assuring motorists of adequate traffic management during the rehabilitation work, he said that at no stage would the bridge be fully closed.

“Instead, traffic will be managed through strategic diversions between the toll lane, BRT lane and service lane. ‎

“The rehabilitation works will be done in phases with the preliminary phase expected to commence from Saturday, January 24 to Friday, January 30 (one week).

“Phases one to four expected to cover the entire stretch of Mazamaza Bridge on both service and toll lane (inbound Badagry) is from Saturday, January 31 to Monday, March 30 (eight weeks).

“Phases five to eight expected to cover the stretch of Mazamaza Bridge on both service and toll lane (inbound Lagos), is expected to commence from Tuesday, March 31 to Tuesday, June 2 (nine weeks),” he said.

Osiyemi noted that in view of the above, Mazamaza Bridge—on both the inbound and outbound Lagos-Badagry Carriageway—would be temporarily and partially closed to traffic during ongoing repairs.

He said that traffic would be redirected along the designated diversion routes.

Osiyemi said for phases one and two: Badagry bound traffic (repair on the toll lane), during ongoing construction all traffic would be temporarily redirected to the BRT corridor.

“Motorists will exit the BRT corridor and rejoin the toll lane 50 metres past the work zone to continue their journey.

“During construction on the BRT corridor, vehicles will be redirected to the toll lane, and regain access back to the BRT corridor 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journeys,” he said.

For Phases three and four: Badagry bound traffic (repair on the service lane), he said vehicular traffic would continue through but, as vehicles approached the planned work zone on Mazamaza Bridge, they would be redirected to one of the two available lanes.

Osiyemi added that they would regain full access to the road after the proposed work zone to continue their journeys.

He said after finishing maintenance on the expansion joint of Mazamaza Bridge heading towards Badagry, the work would move to the opposite side of the bridge, this time for the lane coming into Lagos.

The commissioner said that during phases five and six of the project, Lagos-bound traffic would be diverted to the BRT corridor while repairs are carried out on the toll lane.

“Vehicles will exit via the BRT Corridor and rejoin the toll lane 50 meters past the construction site to continue their journey.

“During BRT corridor construction, traffic will be rerouted onto the toll lane, and motorists will regain access back to the BRT corridor 50m away from the proposed working area to continue their journey,” he said.

He noted that during phases seven and eight, while repair work is carried out on the Lagos-bound service lane, vehicles would still be able to move, but traffic approaching the work zone on Mazamaza Bridge would be reduced from two lanes to one

“Motorists will regain full access to the road after the proposed work zone to continue their journeys,” he said.

Osiyemi urged motorists to follow traffic signs and the instructions of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officers and other relevant authorities to help ensure smooth movement during the rehabilitation phases. (NAN)