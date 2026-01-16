Lagos: No Casualty At Odo-Kekere School Collapse

The Lagos State Government has confirmed the collapse of a bungalow classroom block at Odo-Kekere High School, Ikorodu, saying no casualty was recorded in the incident.

The Chairman, Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) in the state, Mr Hakeem Smith, said this in a statement on Friday.

Smith said the news came as a shock and expressed regret over the unfortunate development.

Residents of the Odo-Kekere community in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Thursday evening, were thrown into panic following the sudden partial collapse of a structure in a local public school in the area.

According to the community, the affected classroom block had earlier been marked for demolition as part of plans to construct a modern classroom edifice to cater for the school’s growing student population.

“The building that collapsed was already classified for demolition under our ongoing school rehabilitation programme.

“All our students are safe and in perfect condition, as the incident did not result in any loss of life or injuries,” Smith said.

He said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed the immediate relocation of students to nearby schools to ensure that academic activities were not disrupted.

“A team of officials from the SCRPS are scheduled to visit the school for an on-the-spot assessment to enable the government to work out modalities for immediate construction of an ultra-modern classroom block,” he said.

The Lagos State government reiterated commitment to providing safe and conducive learning environment across public schools in the state. (NAN)