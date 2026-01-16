Killings: Extend Military Intervention to Benue Communities, Idoma Lawyers Tell US, Israel

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Association of Idoma Lawyers (Owa Ka’Okepo Ki’Idoma), have called on the United States of America and the State of Israel to extend their military intervention in Nigeria to communities in Benue South Senatorial District, owing to the incessant killings by terrorists.

The lawyers made the call in a statement jointly signed by their Leader, Chief Godwin Obla, SAN, and President, Dr Joshua Musa, SAN, on Friday and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

They condemned in strongest term, the barbaric attack on the peaceful people of Akpa-Otobi Community in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State by persons suspected to be Fulani herders.

Recall that four persons were alleged to have been killed by suspected armed herdsmen in Akpa-Otobi Community, including a former House of Assembly candidate for the Otukpo-Akpa State Constituency during the 2019 general election, Mr. Igbabe Ochi.

The attack was said to have occurred at about 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday, following a failed kidnap attempt in the community on Sunday night.

Reacting, the lawyers said the incessant violent attacks by armed herdsmen on innocent persons in various communities in Otukpo, Ohimini, Apa and Agatu Local Government Areas of Benue State should be of utmost concern to relevant authorities.

“We are aware that the military intervention by the United States of America has brought relief to several communities in the Northwest and Northeast regions of Nigeria.

“We are also aware that the State of Israel has volunteered to intervene in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria to stem the tides of the menace”, the lawyers said.

“We are calling on the United States of America and the State of Israel to extend their military intervention to Benue South Senatorial District to secure our land, protect lives and property and help to guarantee the dignity of the human person.

“This has become inevitable as we cannot explain the obvious neglect from government at federal and state levels.

“WE HAVE A RIGHT TO LIFE as guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). Our lives matter,” they added.

They claimed that the scourge of mindless killings by terrorists started in Agatu where tens of thousands of innocent citizens have lost their lives without adequate media coverage, adding that till date, no community in Nigeria has suffered what the Idoma people in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State have been subjected to by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, they urged security agencies to rise up to the occasion in the same renewed momentum they have taken the fight to these heartless terrorists in other parts of the country.

“The brutal and senseless attacks must stop.

“Our people have been pushed to the wall and if help does not come from any quarter, they will be compelled to resort to self defence with sticks and stones,” they said.