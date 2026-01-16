Goldberg and Fans Salute Eagles Despite Loss to Atlas Lions

The drums sounded louder and the lights shone brighter on Wednesday night, even as Nigeria’s AFCON dream suffered a painful end.

At the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development (PAKO Field), Dopemu, Lagos, Goldberg once again brought fans together under its Festival of Drums and Light, proving that support for the Super Eagles goes beyond results.

After the successful first edition of the Festival of Drums and Lights during Nigeria’s quarter-final win over Algeria, the experience returned bigger and bolder for the much-anticipated semi-final clash between the Super Eagles and hosts Morocco’s Atlas Lions.

Following the buzz created last Saturday, it was clear that Wednesday’s semi-final would draw an even larger crowd.

Goldberg prepared accordingly. More fans arrived early, more instant prizes were made available, and more ice-cold Goldberg Lager Beer flowed freely — including Goldberg Black — as supporters settled in for what promised to be a dramatic night.

Even before Nigeria took centre stage, the atmosphere was already building.

Fans trooped in from the first semi-final contest between Senegal and Egypt, with DJ Y.K setting the mood by dropping party jams as the Teranga Lions edged past the Pharaohs by a lone goal.

As that match ended, attention quickly shifted to the main event: Nigeria versus Morocco.

Goldberg’s Festival of Drums and Lights again delivered a rich blend of football, music and culture. The venue glowed in the brand’s signature gold, while drums, chants and familiar supporters’ songs filled the air.

It was another reminder of the Our Beat, Our Gold campaign — a celebration of how Nigerians live football together.

The Super Eagles matched the energy with a determined performance.

After 120 minutes of tense football, the match was decided by penalties. Nigeria fell 2–4 in the shootout, with Morocco converting through Hamza Igamane, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Achraf Hakimi and Youssef El-Nesyri.

Only Paul Onuachu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored for Nigeria, while Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi saw their efforts saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The heartbreak was real, but so was the unity.

As the final penalty was saved, Hypeman Advantage stepped in with his usual energy, holding the crowd together and keeping spirits high.

His presence ensured that the Goldberg standard remained intact, even in defeat.

Teni later took the stage, performing after the exhausting 120 minutes and penalty drama. Her performance helped lift the mood, turning disappointment into shared reflection and calm celebration.

Speaking after the event, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Laolu Babalola, said the night captured the true spirit of Nigerian football fans.

“This is exactly what Our Beat, Our Gold stands for,” he said. “Football gives us joy and sometimes heartbreak, but what never changes are how fans show up. Even after a tough result, Nigerians stayed together, supported the team and shared the moment. Goldberg is proud to stand with them.”

Also speaking, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun said the semi-final experience showed the deeper role football plays in Nigerian life.

“What we witnessed here goes beyond the scoreboard,” he said. “Goldberg’s Festival of Drums and Lights is about community, culture and connection. Even in disappointment, fans found comfort in togetherness, and that is powerful.”

For many supporters, Goldberg became a source of consolation after the defeat.

“We were hurt, no doubt,” said one fan, Musa Abdullahi, holding a bottle of Goldberg. “But sitting here, watching together, drinking Goldberg and listening to music made it easier to accept. The boys tried, and we are still proud.”

The Festival of Drums and Light forms part of Goldberg’s wider Our Beat, Our Gold campaign, which has followed the Super Eagles throughout AFCON 2025 with viewing centres, cultural activations and fan experiences across Lagos and beyond.

As one of the longest-standing sponsors of Nigerian football, the brand has continued to put fans at the centre of the journey.

Though the Super Eagles fell just short of the AFCON final, Goldberg says its support for the team and the fans remains firm.

“Win or lose, we stand together,” Mr Aroyehun said. “That rhythm, that belief, that community — it is gold.”

On a night of missed chances and broken dreams, Goldberg’s drums still beat, its lights still shone, and Nigerian football fans were reminded that their passion endures, even in heartbreak.