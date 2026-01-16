Former Reps Member, Nwogu, Hails Gov Uzodimma on Six Impactful Years in Imo State

A former Member of the Federal House of Representatives and currently, Governing Board member, African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, has joined eminent Nigerians in sending fecilitations to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on the sixth anniversary of his impactful administration of the state.

In an official statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Hon. Nwogu joined countless “admirers of good governance within and beyond Imo State, in felicitation with you on this onerous occasion of 6 years of impactful, impressive and outstanding gubernatorial stewardship to our dear state, Imo State.

“Your Excellency, I can state without any equivocation or ambivalence that I am very proud to identify with this historic milestone of shared prosperity governance, more so, attesting to the quality massive transformation to the infrastructural landscape of our state within this duration, across all three Senatorial Districts.

“There is no doubt whatsoever that within this last remarkable six years, you have clearly exemplified an enviable visionary, transformative, purpose and people-driven leadership which has consequently elevated our dear state to unprecedented heights.”

The former House of Representatives member stressed that he has implicit belief that Gov Uzodimma will complete his tenure with more accolades and impact on the state.

“I have implicit belief and confidence that with this unasailable tempo, and most importantly with the special grace of Almighty Lord, you will surely surmount any challenges that may pose itself within the remainder of your stewardship, amen, ” concludes the statement from Hon Nwogu.