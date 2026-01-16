  • Friday, 16th January, 2026

Firm Presents LG CLOiD Home Robot at CES 2026

LG Electronics (LG) has announced LG CLOiD, an AI-enabled home robot that was demonstrated publicly for the first time at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Designed to perform and coordinate household tasks across connected home appliances, CLOiD is intended to reduce the time and physical effort required for everyday chores. The system represents LG’s latest development in AI-based home robotics and smart home platforms, building on the company’s Self-Driving AI Home Hub (LG Q9), and the ThinQ ecosystem.

At CES 2026, the company showed LG CLOiD operating in diverse home environments. In one scenario, the robot retrieves milk from a refrigerator and places a croissant into an oven to prepare breakfast. After household occupants leave, LG CLOiD initiates laundry cycles and folds and stacks garments after drying. These tasks display LG CLOiD’s ability to understand the user’s lifestyle and precise appliance control.

At the core of LG CLOiD is the company’s Physical AI technology, which combines: Vision Language Model (VLM) – converts images and video into structured, language-based understanding.

