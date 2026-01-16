Digital Identity, AI Drive New Models of Governance, Report Finds

Iyke Bede

Governments around the world are rethinking how citizenship, public services and state authority are organised as digital systems increasingly replace physical processes. From identity verification to service delivery, technology is reshaping how people engage with the state, raising broader questions about sovereignty, access and governance beyond geography.

It is within this context that Multipolitan, a platform focused on borderless living, has released ‘The Digital State Project’, a report examining how emerging technologies are influencing governance and statehood. The report was unveiled in Lagos on January 7, 2025, and focuses on the growing impact of artificial intelligence, blockchain, immersive digital environments and space-based infrastructure on how states function.

According to Multipolitan’s CEO and Co-Founder, Nirbhay Handa, “We will soon log into nations, not just fly into them. For centuries, geography shaped sovereignty. In the digital-first era, sovereignty will be shaped by digital identity systems and the rules that govern them.”

Gradual shifts towards governance models built around digital identity systems, where individuals can access public services by logging into platforms rather than travelling to physical locations were highlighted. As expectations rise among digitally native populations, governments are under increasing pressure to modernise identity frameworks, improve service delivery and adapt public institutions to operate across both physical and digital spaces.

‘The Digital State Project’ is based on contributions from policymakers, technologists and digital infrastructure practitioners working on live systems across different regions. Contributors include James Ellsmoor of Island Innovation, William Wang of RNS.ID and Palau’s Digital Residency programme, Briar Prestidge of Prestidge Group and OLTAIR, Hrish Lotlikar of SuperWorld, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation Oleksandr Bornyakov, former Estonian Chief Information Officer and Ukraine adviser Luukas Ilves, space investor Anna Hazlett, and Multipolitan’s Nirbhay Handa.

Across eight contributions, the report examines how governance is evolving around digital identity, artificial intelligence, mobility, climate resilience and space. It reviews digital residency and citizenship frameworks that extend state services beyond national borders, including Palau’s Digital Residency programme, and assesses how climate-vulnerable nations such as Tuvalu are using digital systems to safeguard state records and aspects of sovereignty.

The report also examines the role of immersive digital environments in governance, public engagement and security, as well as how augmented reality and decentralised ownership models are being layered onto physical cities to reshape civic interaction, commerce and culture. In addition, it outlines Ukraine’s digital governance experience, tracing the development of the Diia platform and the country’s move towards AI-enabled public services.

Multipolitan says the report is a practical guide for policymakers, regulators, founders, and investors working on digital public infrastructure. It focuses on real-world lessons from countries and institutions already using digital identity systems, online public services, and new governance models, as governments adapt to a more digital-first world.