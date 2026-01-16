Coalition Cautions Against Moves to Sabotage Katsina Peace Deal

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Civil Society Coalition for Peace in Katsina State has warned individuals and groups it described as saboteurs against attempts to undermine the ongoing peace deal between communities and bandit leaders in the state.

Briefing journalists in Katsina on behalf of the coalition Thursday evening, Shamsudeen Salisu Na-Alhaji, said the peace accord has restored peace in the hitherto frontline local governments.

He explained that findings from the coalition’s independent investigations, as well as testimonies from residents of the affected communities, showed that the community-driven peace initiative was yielding tangible results.

According to him, the peace deal has achieved what the use of force, including drones and heavy security operations, could not, noting that incidents of kidnapping and violent attacks have reduced by 90 per cent in the state.

Salisu Na-Alhaji said the improved security situation had encouraged internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to their ancestral homes, while schools, hospitals and major roads that were once considered “no-go areas” had reopened.

He said: “Today, in Batsari, Jibia, Danmusa, Dutsin-Ma, among other affected LGAs, violence is paving the way for peace, fear is vanishing, friendship and love are replacing hostilities and hatred.

“Today, as a result of this peace deal, we have begun to witness the return of peaceful coexistence between Hausa and Fulani, pastoralists and farmers.

“Indeed, the peace deal has brought more gains than the guns and therefore, it is a success not a failure. Now as we begin to reap the benefits of the deal, we must remain vigilant in defending this process.”

Describing dialogue and reconciliation as globally recognised alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, Salisu Na-Alhaji cautioned against allowing “saboteurs and busybodies” to derail the Katsina peace deal.

He expressed optimism that sustained engagement and dialogue with bandit groups could help secure lasting peace in Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole.