Atiku’s Son Defects to APC, Vows to Mobilise for Tinubu’s Re-election

• Barau declares move major boost to ruling party’s 2027 consolidation drive

•Former VP says son’s decision not unusual or alarming

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





In a political development filled with symbolism and far-reaching implications ahead of the 2027 general election, Abubakar Atiku-Abubakar, the son of former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to work for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Popularly known as Abba, the younger Atiku was received on Thursday at the National Assembly by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside top APC leaders from the North-east geopolitical zone.

Party leaders described the defection as a symbolic and strategic gain for APC as it intensified efforts to consolidate its base ahead of the next election cycle.

But the former vice president said his son’s political preferences were purely up to him, stating that his movement to APC is “neither unusual nor alarming”.

Announcing his defection, Abubakar declared his resignation from PDP and full alignment with APC, describing the decision as both historic and deeply personal.

He attributed the move to what he called the quality of leadership and political ideology represented by the APC leadership and the Tinubu administration.

He stated, “I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party and my decision to join the APC.

“This decision follows the outstanding leadership style of Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and my belief in the ideology of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Abubakar pledged to work closely with Jibrin to actualise Tinubu’s second-term bid. He directed all coordinators and members of his political structure, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, to immediately align with APC.

“To this effect, I am directing all coordinators of my association to join the APC and work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as we move towards 2027,” he added.

Welcoming him into the party, APC National Vice Chairman (North-east), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, described the defection as far-reaching, stating that it reflects “politics without borders”.

Salihu said, “Today is one of my happiest days. This young man has seen the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and has decided to align with them.

“The APC is a progressive party driven by ideology, not personal ambition.”

He assured the new entrant of equal rights and privileges within the party, stressing that APC remains open to all Nigerians committed to national development.

In his remarks, Jibrin congratulated Abba for what he described as a bold, wise and principled decision, assuring him and his supporters of full backing within APC.

He said, “You didn’t come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“You have taken this decision based on conviction.”

The deputy senate president disclosed that Abba, who had been closely monitoring political developments from the United States, was impressed by the Tinubu administration’s reforms and inclusive outreach, which influenced his return to Nigeria and decision to join APC.

“He is young, focused and determined to contribute to shaping the future of this country. This is the kind of youth Nigeria needs,” Jibrin added.

A presidential aide, Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, assured the new APC entrant of Tinubu’s acceptance and support, describing his decision as a return home.

“Just like Atiku, Tinubu is also your father. Your decision is like coming back home. You and your coordinators have a future in this party,” Abdullahi said.

Kano State Coordinator of Haske Atiku Organisation, Hon. Mubarak Musa, speaking on behalf of the group, described the defection as strategic. Musa stated that their political activities would henceforth be coordinated through the deputy senate president.

He said, “We worked tirelessly for our former platform. We will now double our efforts and deliver for the APC in 2027.”

Musa described Jibrin as their political leader and a stabilising force in the north.

However, reacting to his son’s defection to APC, Atiku stated on his Facebook page, “The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal.

“In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect.

“As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians.

“What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress.”

The high point of the event at the National Assembly complex was the formal renaming of Abba’s political platform, from Haske Atiku Organisation to Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, signalling a complete realignment of its structure and mission in support of Tinubu’s re-election bid.