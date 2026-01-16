APC E-Registration Not LP’s Concern, Says Ogun Senator

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senator, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) over the insinuation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) ongoing digital membership registration exercise is fraudulent.

The senator described the LP’s claims on APC exercise as baseless and politically motivated.

Salisu said such accusations can only be made by those who are directly involved in the process, noting that the LP is not a participant in the exercise.

Salisu, who stated this while speaking with journalists, after he kick-started the e-registration of the APC at his Opeji Ward, in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, argued that rather than making reckless allegations, the LP should concentrate on resolving its internal challenges and clarifying its leadership structure.

He questioned whether the party currently functions as a cohesive political organization, pointing to persistent divisions and factional disputes within its ranks.

The Senator emphasised that as a governing party, the APC has a responsibility to continuously earn the trust and mandate of Nigerians, stressing that the digital registration initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen internal democracy, transparency, and accountability within the party, while also preparing for future electoral contests.

He said that just as Nigerians would not expect citizens of another country to question the credibility of Nigeria’s national population census, it is inappropriate for an external political party to label the APC’s internal registration process as fraudulent, describing that the exercise is an internal party affair.

He challenged LP to conduct its own credible registration exercise if it believes such processes are flawed, adding that the party would first need to resolve which of its factions would oversee such an initiative.

He maintained that the APC remains focused on governance and strengthening its structures, rather than engaging in what he described as distractions.

Salisu said the ongoing registration exercise was aimed at enabling the party to accurately determine the true strength of its membership across the country.

He explained that unlike previous registration exercises that relied on manual processes, the current initiative is being driven by technology to ensure accuracy and credibility.

He recalled that in the past, party registers were physically opened and members wrote their names, a process he said often encouraged unhealthy competition among wards and local governments.

According to him, the manual system sometimes led to the inflation of figures, as party units attempted to create an impression of numerical strength by recording as many names as possible. He said the digital approach eliminates such practices and provides verifiable data on party membership.

He noted that the e-registration exercise goes beyond a routine party activity, describing it as a significant reform initiative with broader implications.

Salisu, who is a proponent of the National Digital Economy and E-Government Bill, said the exercise aligns with efforts to compel government agencies to digitize their operations.

The APC chieftain said the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not limited to economic or infrastructural transformation but also extends to the political process. He expressed confidence that the APC’s leadership in adopting technology would encourage other political parties to embrace similar reforms.

Salisu added that the adoption of technology in party administration promotes efficiency, transparency, and accountability. He said these values are essential for strengthening internal democracy and building public confidence in political institutions.

He further explained that the registration exercise highlights the importance of digital infrastructure, particularly the use of the National Identification Number (NIN). He noted that his registration process took only a few minutes, requiring only his NIN and voter registration details, after which his information was automatically retrieved and uploaded.

According to him, the process ensures that an individual is consistently identified across multiple platforms, including the APC register, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) database, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register.

He said this development has far-reaching implications for national security by improving identity verification.

On the party’s electoral prospects, Salisu said the APC has been deliberate and strategic since winning the mandate of Nigerians in the 2023 general election. He stressed that the party is not relying on incumbency but is making conscious efforts to improve its performance and secure even greater outcomes in the 2027 elections and beyond.

He concluded by urging APC members to participate actively in the registration exercise and to welcome new members into the party. Salisu said the APC remains committed to earning the mandate of Nigerians repeatedly, under the national leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state leadership of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulating party members on the successful exercise.