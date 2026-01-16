Alleged Missing N1trn: Youth Seeks EFCC’s Prosecution of Three Ex-Abia Governors

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A youth organisation has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, for an order of mandamus, compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to charge and prosecute three former governors of Abia State, over alleged mismanagement of the sum of N1 trillion Abia State funds.

Those the youth group wants the prosecution of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, and Okezie Ikpeazu.

The youths, under the aegis of Support the Youth Organisation, is asking the court to grant them leave for judicial review of mandamus for the EFCC to charge and prosecute the ex-governors over the alleged mismanagement of state funds.

They contend the order brought under Section 6 of the EFCC Establishment Act, falls within the responsibility of the anti-graft commission to inquire into the management of funds meant for the construction of roads, payment of salaries of workers and pension for retirees.

In an affidavit deposed to by Susan Nwaze, a Nigerian citizen, the CSO wondered why the EFCC, which had previously launched an investigation into the alleged diversion of funds under the three administrations, including over N551 billion in the coffers, N383 billion revenue from federal accounts, N55 billion excess crude revenue, N2.3 billion Sure P funds, N1.8 billion ecological funds, and N10 billion for a non-existent airport, suspended the action.

The CSO further questioned the outcome of probes into the whereabouts of N10.5 billion loan from First Bank Plc through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, N4 billion loan from Diamond Bank, N12 billion Paris Club refund, N2 billion agricultural loan for farmers, N55 billion ASOPADEC funds, which deposits were traced in local and foreign currencies in various banks.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the motion.