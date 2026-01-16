Agbapuru Promises Better Future for Hazie Masters Club

Uzoma Mba

The President of Hazie Masters Club and Chief Executive Officer of RichyGold Group of Companies, Lagos, High Chief Richard Agbapuru has vowed to keep expanding the socio-economic frontiers of the Club with a view to catering for the needs of members and the Nigerian public.

Agbapuru, who spoke superlatively of his members at the club’s end of year party recently noted that the year 2025 was a very pleasant one for Hazie members largely due to the enormous support of their wives.

During the year, the Club’s 62-bedroom hotel and suites located along Ago Palace Way, Okota began operation and currently caters for the hospitality needs of members of the public.

The magnificent hotel and suites complex already has a good number of Nigerians in the Club’s employment which is a confirmation of High Chief Agbapuru’s promise in his statement during 2024 end of year party, when the complex was still under construction.

At the then 2024 End of year party, while speaking on the hotel project, he had said “our Club has achieved much this year, particularly with respect to our investment objectives. The upcoming hotel is expected to generate jobs for both graduates and non-graduates as a way of creating opportunities for Nigerians,” he had promised.

An extension work is currently going on, in the complex to provide more lodging accommodation and this called for a big time celebration as witnessed on Saturday 20th December, 2025 in the event centre located behind the hotel.

The highly elated RichyGold Group boss in his opening speech at the event joyfully remarked that the end of year celebration was dedicated to Hazie Club members’ wives for what he described as their humility over the years.

He noted that the women have continued to be very supportive to their husbands through obedience, humility and non-distractive tendencies. He explained that any marriage that was characterized by spousal squabbles and other forms of distraction would not always allow any form of progress particularly in business. For this, he deeply appreciated his members’ wives for ensuring that the Club’s objectives were not thwarted over the years.

To demonstrate the level of appreciation for their wives, the Club’s management ensured that every member’s wife was well rewarded financially towards having a very robust Christmas and New Year celebrations. They were handsomely gifted cash wise during the all-night party.

High Chief Agbapuru used the opportunity to appeal for more support from both members and their wives as he was poised to take Hazie Masters Club which is fast becoming a brand in the comity of social clubs in Nigeria, to a higher level.

He remarked that if every member continues to give his leadership the maximum support needed, he would be in a position to largely support whoever succeeds him as the President of the Club when the time comes. He encouraged members to remain everly committed to the vision and mission of the Club and make it more formidable and progressive.

He specifically appreciated his vice president, Chief Amaechi Anuma “for being a pillar of support and a worthy leader,” emphasizing that these milestones achieved would have been impossible without his efforts and dedication to the growth of the club.

In the words of President Agbapuru, “also worthy of note are the efforts put in by some members such as Sir Paul Obi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Valentine Ike and others whose interest in the progress of the club were evident.”

The event which lasted into the early hours of Sunday was very lively in every aspect as Chief Agbapuru literarily assumed the position of ace comedian through his well coordinated banters and anecdotal indulgence that sent everyone laughing.

The two event anchors, with stage names as OXYGEN and KWEKWE respectively, were in their best elements as they struck the ribs of Hazie members and their wives with jokes that made people reel in laughter. Members and their wives were looking quite radiant in immaculate white uniforms. Remarkably, the occasion was lavishly spiced with a high degree of camaraderie.