ADC Guber Candidate, Salaam, Engages Osun Monarchs

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State, Dr. Najeem Folasayo Salaam, has embarked on a strategic consultative visit to traditional rulers across Iwo, Olaoluwa, and Ayedire Local Government Areas of the state.

During the engagements, Dr. Salaam reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance, cultural preservation, grassroots development, and people-centred leadership.

He described traditional institutions as critical stakeholders in governance, noting their enduring role as custodians of culture, peace, and community cohesion.

“Traditional rulers are to be respected, and I cannot but come and meet you, the monarchs and Baales, to seek your blessings and support in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

“The Baales are close to the people, especially at the grassroots, that was why we have come to meet you first. You are very important to our party, ADC. We cannot look down on you,” Salaam emphasised.

The ADC flagbearer pledged that, if elected, his administration would prioritise consultation, responsiveness, and effective service delivery for the benefit of all the people of the state.

In response, one of the monarchs emphasised the need for sincerity, accountability, and unity in leadership as Osun State prepares for its next electoral journey.

At a separate meeting with community heads in Iwo-land, Dr. Salaam appealed to the community leaders (Baale) to sensitise their subjects on the importance of participating actively in the electoral process by exercising their franchise.

He maintained that the ADC remains a credible platform capable of delivering sustainable grassroots development across the state.

In their separate remarks, ADC leaders, including Alhaji Razak Salinsile and former Senator representing Osun West, Adelere Oriolowo, appealed to traditional rulers to support Dr. Salaam and the party ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election.