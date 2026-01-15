WASA and the Nigerian Army’s Tradition of Renewal, Unity and Regimental Spirit

The West African Social Activities (WASA), a long standing Nigerian Army tradition dating back to the era of the West African Frontier Force, serves as an annual platform for strengthening unity, morale and regimental spirit among troops and their families. This tradition was upheld last week when Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Nigerian Army Engineers and 9 Brigade hosted the Combined WASA 2025 at the TA Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos, marking the close of the Army’s 2025 operational year. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Within the Nigerian Army, the West African Social Activities, popularly known as WASA, occupies a place far deeper than ceremony. Rooted in history, WASA dates back to the era of the West African Frontier Force, when it was introduced as a unifying end of year tradition for troops drawn from different regions, cultures and backgrounds.

Over time, the celebration evolved into an institutional custom designed to foster unity, camaraderie and esprit de corps among soldiers and their families. It also became a deliberate pause at the close of the military year, allowing personnel to unwind after months of operational deployments, training cycles and internal security engagements.

For the Nigerian Army, WASA serves three core purposes: strengthening regimentation and discipline through shared tradition, reinforcing the bond between soldiers and their families, and building trust between military formations and their host communities. Beyond relaxation, it is a morale building mechanism that prepares troops mentally and socially for renewed operational demands in the coming year.

This enduring significance was on full display in Lagos on Saturday, January 10, 2026, when Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Engineers and 9 Brigade, hosted the Combined West African Social Activities (WASA) 2025 at the TA Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja.

Lagos WASA 2025

The Lagos edition brought together senior serving and retired military officers, soldiers and their families, sister security agencies, government officials, captains of industry, as well as traditional and community leaders, reflecting WASA’s inclusive spirit and its role as a bridge between the military and civilian society.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, commended the Nigerian Army, particularly the 81 Division, for its unwavering commitment to peace and security across the state.

He noted that troops across the country have remained fully engaged throughout the year in counter terrorism, counter insurgency and internal security operations, alongside intensive training programmes, parades, workshops and administrative responsibilities.

According to the Governor, such an operational tempo makes moments of rest not optional but essential. “The WASA celebration provides a befitting conclusion to the year’s demanding activities. It allows our gallant troops to relax, celebrate their achievements, and share joy with their loved ones after months of selfless service,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to enable them operate more effectively, particularly under the auspices of Operation MESA.

He described WASA as an enduring cultural legacy dating back to the era of the West African Frontier Force, noting that it continues to promote unity, camaraderie and a strong sense of belonging among troops and their families.

He also expressed appreciation to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has enabled the Nigerian Army to discharge its constitutional responsibilities more effectively.

Operational Year in Review

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, described WASA as a cherished tradition marking the end of the year’s activities within the Nigerian Army.

He commended officers and soldiers of the Division for their dedication and hard work over the past twelve months in achieving both collective and individually assigned tasks.

Major General Mijinyawa noted that WASA, as part of Nigerian Army customs and traditions, promotes regimentation and strengthens the bond of unity among personnel and their families.

Congratulating the Division on a successful 2025, he highlighted notable achievements, particularly the effective conduct of all training activities outlined in the Nigerian Army Training Directive for the year, as well as the successful hosting of four major Army Headquarters level activities.

He further disclosed that in December 2025, the Division, acting on directives from Army Headquarters, swiftly and professionally deployed troops to support the Republic of Benin in line with the ECOWAS Protocol, commending the collective efforts of all formations and units under the Division.

The event featured awards to outstanding soldiers, exhibitions of Nigerian cultural and traditional cuisines and attire, cultural performances, comedy displays, a tug of war competition, the lowering of the National Flag and the lighting of the bonfire, formally bringing WASA 2025 to a close.

For the Nigerian Army, the message was consistent with tradition: morale is not separate from mission success. It is part of it.

