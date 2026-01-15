Unmet Demands: UITH JOHESU Stage Peaceful Protest in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Workers under the aegis of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) have staged a peaceful protest over their unmet demands.

The workers were armed with placards with inscriptions like:

“No Complaince, No Compromise”, “Health Sector Can’t Work Without JOHESU”, and “Federal Government Should Stop Discrimination In Health Sector”, among others.

The protest came at the backdrop of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare which directed the stoppage of salaries of members of JOHESU.

The Union which commenced the indefinite strike actions on Nov. 14, 2025, involves health workers across federal health facilities in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday during the protest in Ilorin, Mr. Oyelowo Olufemi, the Chairman of JOHESU-UITH alleged the federal government is not sensitive to the plight of JOHESU.

According to him, the government signed a MoU with the union since 2009 which indicates that the two salary structures of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) would receive due adjustment and recognition.

He however lamented that the federal government reneged on the pledge to accord the same importance to CONHESS.

He explained the government has adjusted the CONMESS for the physicians thrice; 2014, 2017 and 2018, while refusing to do the same for CONHESS.

“That is the backbone of the strike actions, we are demanding that the government adjust CONHESS also.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to wade in and see what is going on in the Ministry of Health. They should do what is right for the health sector,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Saka Abdullahi, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI) alleged intimidation of members from the management of UITH.

He explained the management is using the circular from a Communique issued by the Federal Ministry of Health to tell the union they don’t have the right to picket or stop members from coming to work.

Abdullahi insists the management is using intimidation on members and the “No work, No Pay” policy directed by the Federal Ministry of Health to force their members to work.

“No work, no pay is not something that is very strange or new to us, but to use force to compel members to work is what we are kicking against.

“The Federal Government is not responding to the yearning of JOHESU for the past 12 years.

“This is the 13th years of agitation, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) requested for nine demands and almost everything is met.

“While our own flagship demands is just CONHESS adjustment, which is unmet,” he lamented.

He appealed to president Ahmed Bola Tinubu to intervene on the plight of the unions, while alleging sabotage as the main reason behind the plight of the health sector.

Abdullahi pointed out that the salary can hardly fend for their members, saying the removal of subsidy and the exorbitant amount for transportation is not commensurate with the salary.

Similarly in his reaction to the allegations, the Acting Head, Corporate Affairs Unit of UITH, Mr. Abiodun Fagbemi, pointed out that the management of UITH is well aware that the ongoing strike actions by JOHESU is not local but national.

He explained further that the hospital environment is critical, adding that there is no audit that forces workers to appear in the hospital to work.

“There is nobody that is forced to appear at the hospital to work,” he insists.