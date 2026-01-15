Undeclared $40, 000 Cash: Sule Lamido’s Son Knows Fate Friday as S’ Court Delivers Judgment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver its judgment in the appeal filed by Aminu Sule Lamido, the 34-year- old son of the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, following his conviction on undeclared $40,000 cash at the airport and false declaration of foreign currency charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Aminu Sule Lamido was arrested on December 11, 2012, by the EFCC at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, on his way to Egypt over alleged failure to declare the sum of $40,000 cash in the Customs Currency Declaration Form after initially declaring the statutory $10,000 cash to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS).

He was subsequently arraigned before the Federal High Court in Kano while the court convicted him on July 12, 2015 and ordered him to forfeit 25 per cent of the undeclared foreign currency to the federal government.

Dissatisfied, Aminu approached the Court of Appeal, in Kaduna, praying for an order setting aside the judgment of the lower court.

But the appellate court in its judgment delivered on Monday, December 7, 2015 and read by a Justice Habeeb Abiru, dismissed the appeal by Aminu and upheld the decision of the lower court while resolving all the issues raised against Aminu (the appellant).

Further dissatisfied, Aminu approached the Supreme Court, for an order setting aside his conviction and nullify the judgments of the Federal High Court and that of the Court of Appeal.

It is instructive to note that the lead prosecuting EFCC lawyer, DCE Sa’ad Hanafi, now Acting Zonal Director of Benin Directorate of the Commission, handled the case all through from the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court while Chief O E B Offiong (SAN) represented Aminu during the proceedings.

At the last adjourned date of the matter before the Supreme Court, parties adopted their briefs of arguments while the apex court reserved its judgment and consequently fixed Friday, January 16, 2026 for its judgment on the appeal.