Radda Vows to Sustain Community-Based Security Initiatives in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining community-based security initiatives as part of efforts to address the state’s security challenges.

The governor gave the assurance on Thursday at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony held at the Peoples Square, Katsina, where he said the community-led security approach would be inclusive and would not neglect military veterans.

Radda said his administration has continued to strengthen collaboration with security agencies through the provision of logistics, enhanced intelligence sharing and improved welfare packages for serving personnel and their families.

“We will continue to invest in community-based security initiatives and ensure that our veterans are not left behind. Their service did not end when they left the barracks; it lives on in the peace we enjoy today,” Radda said.

Radda observed that Katsina has a long history of military sacrifice, recalling that while many soldiers returned home as heroes, others paid the ultimate price, with their names etched on memorials.

He commended the military and other security agencies for their professionalism in the face of the nation’s security challenges, noting their role in rescuing abducted persons and restoring peace to schools and displaced communities across Katsina State.

He said the laying of the wreath during the ceremony was not only an act of remembrance but also a renewed commitment by government and citizens to uphold the values for which fallen heroes gave their lives.