Obidients Urge Otti to Join ADC, Resolve to Thwart Former Governors’ Plan to Retake Abia in 2027

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Obidient Movement, Abia State chapter, has called on the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, to immediately join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to enjoy the bloc vote of the group in the 2027 general election.

The group made the call during a press briefing in Umuahia, the state capital, on January 14, 2026, where it stated its resolve to resist the plot by influential politicians in the state to unseat Governor Otti in 2027.

The briefing was held against the backdrop of the recent threat by three former Abia State governors and their allies, that they would win the state for All Progressives Congress (APC) and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; as well as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s follow-up boast that Otti would be a one-term governor.

While the group urged Abians to rally behind Otti for bringing good governance to the state, a scarce commodity during the era of the past governors, they advised Otti to pitch his political tent with their leader, Mr. Peter Obi, to enable members of the Obidient Movement in Abia State to deliver their block votes to him in 2027.

Urging the governor not be distracted by the gathering of the former state governors, the Abia Obidients told Otti to “remain steadfast, focused, and continue to deliver on your mandate.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on you to join ADC, where our leader, Mr. Peter Obi, is, and every other well-meaning Nigerian politician is, for more united votes which will not be divided.”

The Abia Obedient Movement, in its resolution delivered by its spokesman, Dr. Chibuzor Obiesili, strongly warned all well-meaning Abians to reject the former governors and their followers, describing them as a “set of people posing as sycophants to the president, trying to undermine our state for their own personal gain.” They said Abians would thwart their comeback plot.

It could be recalled that recently, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, his successor, Chief Theodore Orji, and Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, all past governors of Abia State, from 1999 to 2023, and their political allies, met in Umuahia to strategize on how to unseat Governor Otti in 2027.

“It has come to public knowledge,” the Obedient Movement said, “that a meeting involving the former three governors of Abia State, alongside the former commissioners, a gathering reportedly engineered by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. In this gathering, they reportedly stated their resolution to remove Dr. Alex Chioma Otti in the 2027 general election and win Abia State for APC and Tinubu r,, respectively.

“The outcome of this meeting has been followed up by OUK granting a press audience, stating that Dr. Alex Chioma Otti is going to be the one-time governor. On this note, we wish to state our resolution and stand as Obidient Movement in Abia State that: Firstly, Governor Alex Chioma Otti was elected on a clear mandate of the good people of Abia State, which the Obidient Tsunami contributed to the victory, for a growing concern of a governor that would clean up the mess and transform Abia State to look like every other state of our dream.

“That Dr. Alex Otti, since his assumption of office, has proved that Abia State can be better through his people-oriented projects, the very reasons Abians elected him,” the group noted, adding “that Abia State is now gradually looking like a state which Abians are proud of.”

The Obidients reminded the former governors that Abians have not forgotten “the sorry-state of Abia State” which their administrations plunged the state into, alleging that “they governed Abia State heartlessly, not to talk of how the treasury was looted without mercy.”

The Movement, which said it played “a critical role in mobilising support” for the change currently taking root in Abia State, vowed not to “keep quiet in the face of this challenge and desire for the failed individuals to stage a comeback.”

They pledged to continue to support Otti as long as his administration remains “people-oriented, delivering to the masses.”

The Abia Obidients reminded Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his co-travellers that Abians would no longer follow them sheepishly because the people are now “enlightened, vigilant, and fully aware of the difference between them and Otti.”

They, therefore, called on “all Abians, civil society groups, and the media to reject blackmail on Governor Otti,” but continue to support the Otti administration, hoping that it would “take care of any area” that needs attention.

The Lead/National Advisory Committee members, Pastor Prince Solomon and Madam Ebere Obiesie; the spokesman, Dr. Chibuzor Obiesili; the state Secretary, Elder Nwokoema; and members, including Hon. Amachi Chukwu, Dr. Ukpai Iro Ukpai, Elder Iheanyi Ezengwa, Mark Chinedum, Chukwuebuka Ezennak, and others endorsed the resolution.