Oando Grows Local Talent with 60 New OGAP Recruits

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Oando Plc, one of Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions providers, yesterday welcomed a new cohort of 60 young professionals into its Graduate Acceleration Programme (OGAP), marking a significant milestone in the company’s effort to build sustainable talent for Nigeria’s energy sector.

Since commencing its graduate development programme over a decade ago, Oando said it had played a deliberate role in grooming young professionals and developing energy leaders across technical, commercial, and corporate functions.

In a statement, the company stated that the programme is rooted in the understanding that the oil and gas industry is highly specialised, with many roles requiring prior exposure that is often unavailable to fresh graduates.

“Historically, knowledge transfer within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry was largely driven by structured local content initiatives reinforced by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010. These initiatives played a critical role in empowering indigenous companies and building local expertise, contributing to today’s industry landscape where local operators account for a significant share of national production.

“As indigenous leadership has expanded, Oando has recognised the need to move beyond passive knowledge transfer by deliberately equipping the next generation with the technical and professional capabilities required to sustain industry growth,” Oando stated.

OGAP, the company said, was designed as Oando’s response to this reality, moving beyond passive knowledge transfer to a structured, hands-on model that equips young Nigerians with the experience, mentorship, and competencies required to thrive in the energy sector.

Several graduates who began their careers through Oando’s graduate and trainee programmes, according to the energy firm, have since progressed into mid and senior-level roles, contributing meaningfully to the company’s operations and leadership pipeline.

Kanyinsola Mba, General Manager, Human Capital Management & Services at Oando Energy Resources, said the programme was intentionally designed to close this experience gap.

“The energy sector is highly specialised, and many roles require prior exposure that most graduates simply do not have. OGAP was created to bridge that gap by giving young Nigerians structured, hands-on experience, building their competence while preparing them for growth and long-term careers in the industry,” she said.

Mba added that the programme goes beyond meeting internal workforce needs. “By investing in young people from diverse backgrounds, we are not only strengthening our talent pipeline, we are contributing to skills development, job creation, and long-term economic resilience,” she said.

The 2026 cohort, Oando said, reflects its inclusive approach to talent development, drawing participants from diverse academic disciplines and social backgrounds.

At a time when youth unemployment remains a national concern, it said the programme offers a pathway for meaningful employment, skills acquisition, and long-term career growth within one of Nigeria’s most strategic industries.

“Through OGAP, Oando continues to demonstrate its belief that people are its greatest asset, and that building local capacity is critical to the future resilience and competitiveness of Nigeria’s energy sector,” the statement added.