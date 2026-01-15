Katsina Settles N45.8bn Life, Death Benefits of 14,560 Retirees, Workers 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has paid the sum of over N45.8 billion as life and death benefits of 14,560 retirees and workers who died in active service on the payroll of the state and local governments.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda disclosed this on Thursday while flagging off the final tranche of N21 billion for the settlement of accrued gratuity liabilities covering life and death benefits owed to the state and local government workers between 2019 and 2025.

According to the governor, from the inception of his administration to date, the state has paid N18.56 billion to 4,743 retirees from the state civil service, while N27.33 billion was released to 9,817 beneficiaries from the local governments and local education authorities.

Radda said: “In all, the sum of N45,885,776,176.45 was approved and released for payment to 14,560 beneficiaries from the state, local governments and local education authorities.”

He explained that his administration had undertaken far-reaching reforms of the state’s pension administration, including the signing into law of the Katsina State Contributory Pension Law, 2025, in line with global best practices.

He noted that the reforms were aimed at eliminating administrative bottlenecks, ensuring the timely payment of gratuities and pensions and restoring public confidence in the pension system.

The governor further disclosed that the government had inaugurated the Katsina State Pension Bureau and the Katsina State Pension Transition Board to guarantee the smooth and effective implementation of the new pension scheme.

He added that the pension bureau would play a critical role in safeguarding the welfare of retirees who devoted their productive years to building and sustaining the state’s public service.