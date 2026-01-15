ISOC Nigeria Hits Major Milestones in 2025, Doubles Membership

The Internet Society (ISOC) Nigeria Chapter has recorded a landmark year of growth, doubled its membership base and expanded its digital literacy footprint across 24 states.

In a stewardship account released by the Chapter President, Kunle Olorundare, the organisation detailed its 2025 performance, highlighting a strategic shift towards inclusivity, online safety, Internet Insight & Innovation as well as, Open & Trust Worthy Internet, bolstering ISOC Nigeria global leadership reputation in internet governance.

Under Olorundare’s leadership, the chapter’s membership surged from 3,000 to over 6,000 members in 2025, which is a 100 per cent growth that is attributed to a decentralization strategy that expanded the chapter’s presence into Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

According to the report, the chapter saw a significant boost in its programmatic reach across several key sectors. The “Girls in ICT” initiative expanded from reaching 600 girls in six regions in 2024 to 2,000 girls across 24 states in 2025. Additionally, the number of strategic programmes aligned with the ISOC 2025 Action Plan grew from 35 to 55. Efforts toward a more secure digital environment also intensified, as projects focused on online safety increased from 16 to 23.

Nigeria solidified its position as a global trendsetter in internet governance with the introduction of the “SIG Readout,” a new model for the School on Internet Governance (SIG) that is expected to be adopted by international chapters.

“We have focused on quality and alignment over mere volume. As we journey into 2026, we enter the final lap of this administration, proud of our impact within the internet governance space in Nigeria, Africa, and the world,” Olorundare stated.