Friend of a Thief is a Thief, Musa Warns Gumi, Others Sympathising with Terrorists

• Says terrorism, banditry do not represent regional, ethnic, or religious brotherhood

•Army expands training capacity across Nigeria, flags off depot construction in Ebonyi

•Polish envoy tells air chief Nigeria is stabilising force in West Africa

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has warned Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and others sympathetic to terrorists and bandits to stop their subversive endeavour, saying, “a friend of a thief is a thief.”

Musa cautioned against providing overt or covert support to criminal elements seeking to destabilise the country.

Speaking yesterday during an official visit to Maiduguri, the minister said those engaged in acts of terrorism and banditry did not represent any form of regional, ethnic, or religious brotherhood.

The warning came as as the Nigerian Army said it had taken a significant step towards strengthening its manpower development and national security framework with the construction of a new training depot at Amasiri-Edda, located within Afikpo and Edda local government areas of Ebonyi State.

In another development, Poland identified Nigeria as a key pillar of stability in West Africa, acknowledging the decisive role played by the Nigerian Armed Forces in counter-insurgency operations and regional security initiatives.

Musa explained that his remarks were deliberate and purposeful, not merely symbolic. He stressed that Nigerians must refrain from supporting or justifying criminal activities in any form.

He said the warning directly responded to narratives previously advanced by Sheikh Gumi, who had referred to bandits hiding in forests as “our brothers” and suggested that society could not function without them.

Musa made a distinction between compassion and complicity, stating that while empathy for fellow citizens is important, excusing or normalising terrorism only emboldens criminal networks.

He said the criminal groups had ravaged communities, displaced thousands of families, and claimed countless innocent lives across the country.

He emphasised that portraying bandits as “brothers” neither reduced violence nor promoted peace; rather, it legitimised criminal behaviour and undermined ongoing national security efforts.

The defence minister warned that terrorism did not thrive on weapons alone but also on moral and rhetorical cover.

He stressed that individuals, who defended, excused, or shielded criminals—whether through words, influence, or silence—must recognise that they shared responsibility for the consequences of such actions.

Musa stated that Nigeria could not defeat terrorism and banditry while dangerous narratives blurred the line between victims and perpetrators.

In matters of national security, he stated that neutrality was not an option, adding, “The choice is clear. Stand with the law and the nation, or be counted among those enabling criminality.”

Army Expands Training Capacity, Constructing Training Depot in Afikpo

Nigerian Army took a significant step towards strengthening manpower development and national security framework with the construction of a new training depot at Amasiri-Edda, in Afikpo and Edda local government areas of Ebonyi State.

The initiative formed part of the army’s broader effort to expand training capacity across the country in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu, to reinforce Nigeria’s security architecture through inclusive and equitable military development.

In a statement by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the ground-breaking ceremony for the new facility held Tuesday, and it was performed by Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

Speaking at the event, Nwifuru expressed deep appreciation to Tinubu and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, for approving the establishment of the training depot in Ebonyi State.

He described the project as a milestone that would not only enhance recruitment opportunities but also encourage greater participation of youths from Ebonyi State and the wider South-east region in the service of the nation through the Nigerian Army.

The governor further stated that the presence of the training depot would contribute positively to peace, security and socio-economic development within the state, while strengthening ties between the military and host communities.

Representing the COAS, General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander, Joint Task Force South-East, Operation Udo Ka, Major-General Oluremi Fadairo, commended the host communities for their cooperation and support.

Fadairo explained that the establishment of the additional depot aligned with the president’s vision of ensuring fair distribution of military infrastructure and promoting inclusive national representation within the armed forces.

He emphasised that the new depot would create expanded opportunities for youths in the South-east to enlist in the Nigerian Army and serve the country with pride.

In a related development, General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Emmanuel Emekah, reiterated the commitment of the army towards better living condition and other welfare packages for the soldiers.

‎The GOC made the assertion during the inauguration of 12 flats of Corporal Below Quarters refurbished by the Commander, 6 Military Intelligence Brigade (MIB), Brigadier-General, David Umaru, at the Port Harcourt Barracks, in Rivers State.

Emekah said the action conformed with the command philosophy of the COAS.

He stated the COAS had consistently approved the provision of better accommodation for soldiers across divisions in the army, adding that commanders under him are toeing same path

Emekah, who is also Commander, Land Component of Operation Delta Safe, said the refurbished accommodation blocks would boost the morale of the soldiers and reflect in their service delivery to the nation.

Nigeria is Stabilising Force in West Africa, Polish Envoy Tells Air Chief

Poland said Nigeria was a critical pillar of stability in West Africa, acknowledging the decisive role Nigeria has played in counter-insurgency operations and regional security initiatives.

The position was articulated by Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Michał Cygan, during an official visit to Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The development was disclosed in a statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The ambassador praised the professionalism, resilience, and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Armed Forces, stating that Nigeria’s sustained security engagements and strategic leadership continue to make a significant contribution to peace and stability across the West African sub-region.

He expressed Poland’s interest in deepening bilateral defence relations with Nigeria through practical and mutually beneficial cooperation tailored to Nigeria’s security priorities.

According to Cygan, Nigeria’s central role in regional security architecture underscores the importance of enhanced collaboration, particularly in areas that support counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts.

Responding, Aneke emphasised the growing importance of strategic international partnerships in addressing contemporary and asymmetric security threats.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to leveraging cooperation with friendly nations to strengthen operational effectiveness, improve capacity development, and promote intelligence and information sharing in support of national security objectives.

The CAS also reiterated the service’s readiness to engage in partnerships that delivered tangible outcomes, enhanced counter-insurgency capabilities, and contributed to both regional and global security.

Ochetoha K’Idoma Demands Decisive Military Action After Akpa Otobi Attack

The apex socio-cultural organisation of the Idoma Nation, Ochetoha K’Idoma, charged the federal government to take decisive military action following a deadly attack on Akpa Otobi community in Benue State, which claimed four, including a serving member of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In a press statement, President-General of the group, Professor Yakubu A. Ochefu, and is Secretary-General, Dr Paul Edeh, condemned what they described as “a brutal and unprovoked attack” carried out in the early hours of January 13, 2026.

According to an emergency situation report issued by the Benue State Civil Protection Guards at the Benue South Headquarters, suspected armed herdsmen invaded Akpa Otobi and adjoining settlements, opening fire indiscriminately at a local provision shop while attempting to procure supplies for persons held captive in nearby forests.

Ochetoha K’Idoma said the circumstances surrounding the attack showed clearly that it was neither accidental nor spontaneous.

The statement read, “It is evident that this was not a random criminal act but a deliberate and calculated operation carried out with full knowledge of the terrain, reflecting the growing boldness of armed groups operating within our homeland.”

According to the organisation, those killed included a former local government councillor known for grassroots leadership and community service, as well as a serving member of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who was on authorised leave at the time of the attack.

Ochetoha K’Idoma warned about the wider national implications of the killing of a serving soldier, which it said constituted a direct challenge to the authority, credibility, and sovereign responsibility of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.