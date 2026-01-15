EKEDC Announces Olubunmi Peters As New Board Chairman, Wola Joseph-Condotti Interim CEO

Eko Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EKEDC) today announced a significant leadership transition as Transgrid Enerco takes over the board of EKEDC.

The previous board by the previous majority shareholder, West Power and Gas Limited (WPG) led by Chairman, Dr. Dere Otubu, resigned today and gave way to the new board headed by Dr. Olubunmi Peters as Chairman, Prof. George Nwangwu, Faruk Aliyu, Kolapo Joseph and Rasheed Olaoluwa, while Ayo Gbeleyi remains as the Director representing the BPE on the board.

In a similar vein, Rekhiat Momoh steps down from her position as Chief Executive Officer.

The new Board of Directors has, subsequently, appointed Wola Joseph-Condotti as Interim CEO, effective immediately, reflecting the board’s confidence in her leadership capability, deep institutional knowledge, and clear focus on operational continuity, growth and stakeholder satisfaction.

Mrs. Momoh’s tenure as CEO was marked by notable contributions to EKEDC’s operational development and service delivery improvements across the company’s franchise areas.

The board extends its appreciation for her dedicated service and leadership during her time at the helm of the organization.

“We thank Rekhiat Momoh for her commitment to EKEDC and her efforts in advancing our mission to provide reliable electricity distribution services to our customers,” said Olubunmi Peters, Chairman of the EKEDC Board of Directors. “We wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Wola brings extensive experience in the power sector and a deep understanding of EKEDC’s operations to this role, with a clear mandate to consolidate gains, strengthen execution and foster a unified, high-performance culture centred on customer satisfaction, innovation, staff engagement, and sustainable growth.

Prior to this, Wola served as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of West Power & Gas Limited, the previous parent company of Eko Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EKEDC), and other related companies with diverse interests across the energy sector, a role which she has now stepped down for this new role.

She is a widely-recognized thought leader in the energy sector, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainability and carbon markets.

She is also known for aligning people, strategy and performance to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Wola had earlier served as the pioneer Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretariat at EKEDC, and held various key positions including Head of Regulatory Compliance and Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer.

Wola holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan, an LLM from Harvard Law School, and an MBA from INSEAD Business School.

Her achievements have earned her numerous awards, including being listed among the top 100 General Counsels by the Legal 500 GC Powerlist: Nigeria, 2024.

Under Wola’s leadership, EKEDC remains committed to enhancing service delivery, improving infrastructure, fostering collaboration across teams, and maintaining strong, trust-based relationships with customers, staff, regulators, and other stakeholders.

“I am honoured to serve as acting CEO during this period,” said Wola. “EKEDC has a talented team, and I look forward to working together to continue our progress in delivering quality electricity distribution services to homes and businesses across our coverage area.”

Speaking on the appointment, the Board Chairman, Eko Electricity Distribution Company PLC, Olubunmi Peters, said: “We are confident that we have made the right choice in Wola’s appointment. In selecting our interim CEO, we were particularly mindful to identify outstanding professionals with complementary and mutually reinforcing skills set.’’

The chairman further stated that: “The appointment also re-articulates our commitment to put our stakeholders first with the confidence in the value that this new leadership team brings to bear on behalf of the board, customers and employees, even as we strive to continually provide excellent services to our customers.’’

The board reaffirmed its commitment to leadership stability and operational continuity, noting that the company remains firmly focused on executing its strategic priorities and delivering improved outcomes for customers and employees.

EKEDC is one of Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution companies, serving customers across Lagos State and its environs. EKEDC is committed to providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.