Atiku’s Son Defects to APC, Vows to Mobilise for Tinubu’s Re-election

*Barau declares move a major boost to APC’s 2027 consolidation drive

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In a political development with far-reaching implications ahead of the 2027 general election, Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, the son of former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Popularly known as Abba, the younger Atiku was received on Thursday at the National Assembly by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside top APC leaders from the North-east geopolitical zone.

Party leaders described the defection as a symbolic and strategic gain for the APC as it intensifies efforts to consolidate its base ahead of the next election cycle.

Announcing his defection, Abubakar declared his resignation from the PDP and full alignment with the APC, describing the decision as both historic and deeply personal. He attributed his move to what he called the quality of leadership and political ideology represented by the APC leadership and the Tinubu administration.

He said, “I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party and my decision to join the APC.

“This decision follows the outstanding leadership style of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and my belief in the ideology of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He pledged to work closely with Senator Barau to actualise President Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027 and directed all coordinators and members of his political structure, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, to immediately align with the APC.

“To this effect, I am directing all coordinators of my association to join the APC and work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as we move towards 2027,” he added.

Welcoming him into the party, the APC National Vice Chairman (North-east), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, described the defection as far-reaching, noting that it reflected what he termed “politics without borders.”

Salihu said, “Today is one of my happiest days. This young man has seen the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and has decided to align with them. The APC is a progressive party driven by ideology, not personal ambition.”

He assured the new entrant of equal rights and privileges within the party, stressing that the APC remained open to all Nigerians committed to national development.

In his remarks, Senator Barau congratulated Abba for what he described as a bold, wise and principled decision, assuring him and his supporters of full backing within the APC.

Barau said, “You didn’t come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“You have taken this decision based on conviction.”

The Deputy Senate President disclosed that Abba, who had been closely monitoring political developments from the United States, was impressed by the Tinubu administration’s reforms and inclusive outreach, which influenced his return to Nigeria and decision to join the APC.

“He is young, focused and determined to contribute to shaping the future of this country. This is the kind of youth Nigeria needs,” Barau added.

Also speaking, a presidential aide, Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, assured the new APC entrant of President Tinubu’s acceptance and support, describing his decision as a return home.

“Just like Atiku, Tinubu is also your father. Your decision is like coming back home. You and your coordinators have a future in this party,” Abdullahi said.

On behalf of the group, Kano State Coordinator of the organisation, Hon. Mubarak Musa, described the defection as strategic, stating that their political activities would henceforth be coordinated through Senator Barau.

“We worked tirelessly for our former platform. We will now double our efforts and deliver for the APC in 2027,” Musa said, describing Senator Barau as their political leader and a stabilising force in the North.

The high point of the event was the formal renaming of Abba’s political platform from Haske Atiku Organisation to Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, signalling a complete realignment of its structure and mission in support of President Tinubu’s re-election bid.