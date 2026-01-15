  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

AI Founders, Developers to Converge in Lagos for AI Conference

Emma Okonji

As Africa stands at the threshold of a digital revolution, Carbon AI has officially announced the AI in Action 2026 conference in Lagos.

In a statement, the convener of AI in Action 2026 and CEO of Carbon AI, Debola Ibiyode, disclosed that the AI in Action 2026 conference would aim to move beyond the typical industry hype to focus on practical, homegrown innovation under the theme: ‘Driving Productivity, Innovation, and Sustainability—Building the Future in AI Together’.

“AI in Action 2026 is designed as a high-impact platform where deep-tech innovation meets real-world application. The conference will specifically explore how Large Language Models (LLMs), Agentic AI Frameworks, and Generative AI can be harnessed to power Africa’s transformation,” Ibiyode noted in the statement.

She also emphasised that the time for mere discussion has passed, stressing that AI in Action 2026 is for people who want to do more than just talk about AI; it’s for those ready to build, apply, and lead.

“We aren’t chasing hype or funding; we are chasing real impact. Our mission is to empower budding founders to turn ideas into deployable solutions while championing responsible AI adoption that creates measurable social and economic change across the continent,” she added.

The statement explains that the conference features a curated experience designed to foster genuine collaboration.

“Africa’s digital revolution must be homegrown. Whether you’re building solutions, shaping policy, or mentoring young innovators, this is your platform. Together, we’re not just discussing the future, we’re building it,” Ibiyode added.

