Tranter IT Sets Standard for Business Process Outsourcing Delivery in Nigeria

Oriarehu Bony

With over 22 years of enterprise technology delivery in Nigeria, Tranter IT has formalised its position as the country’s most experienced Business Process Outsourcing delivery partner, operating one of the largest embedded support workforces in the Nigerian enterprise market.

The company in a statement said it currently deploys over 268 certified support engineers across more than 14 enterprise organisations in six industry categories, including banking, manufacturing, government, healthcare, oil and gas, and logistics.

“These engineers deliver IT operations support, HR support services, customer operations, reporting, and workflow automation under fully governed service level agreements.

“Unlike other outsourcing providers, Tranter IT operates an embedded BPO delivery model built around real-time performance dashboards, escalation protocols, audit-ready reporting, and continuous improvement frameworks. Every engagement is contractually tied to uptime, response time, compliance, and service quality benchmarks,” it said.

Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Tranter IT, Melanie Ayoola, said Nigerian organisations are no longer experimenting with outsourcing.

“They are demanding control. With over 22 years in enterprise delivery and hundreds of engineers already embedded in regulated environments, we are not entering the BPO conversation; we are defining it. Tranter IT has spent two decades building the infrastructure, governance systems, and operational depth required to run mission-critical processes for banks, manufacturers and government institutions. That is why we are the reference point for BPO in Nigeria.”

The company, he stated, reports sustained growth in demand from financial services, public sector agencies, and manufacturing firms seeking BPO partners with proven delivery capacity rather than theoretical capability.