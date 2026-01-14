  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

Scholarship: Umeh Distributes N64m to Indigent Undergraduates

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Senator Victor Umeh, has distributed N64cmillion to 326 indigents students in higher institutions.

The monies are meant to fund their education for the session in various institutions of higher learning and educational departments.

The beneficiaries of the funds, which were distributed by the Fidelity Bank yesterday at Cana House, Awka  were brilliant students who gained admissions into higher institutions including universities and polytechnics and colleges of Nursing but could not pay their school fees.

Addressing the beneficiaries and some of their parents, Victor Umeh said he was inspired more to invest in education of the youth by his political leader,  2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

 He said that though he started assisting indigent students several years ago, even before joining politics when in his Aguluzigbo community in Anaocha Local Government Area when children whose parents could not pay their fees approached him for help.

He said: “I decided to place premium in education of the indigents following the footsteps of our leader, Mr. Peter Obi, who will always emphasis that investing in the education of the youths is the highest way to develop the society.”

One of the   beneficiaries, Nnajidemma Ogechukwu,  from the Millennium College of Nursing, owned by the Anglican Diocese, eulogised the Senator for making it possible for her to train as a Nurse through his scholarship award.

